In addition to the lavish trips previously reported, ProPublica has now revealed that, in 2014, right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow bought a Savannah house and lots part-owned by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, where the jurist’s mother still lived. If the earlier unreported trips were legally dubious, this undeclared purchase much more clearly violated disclosure laws, and lawmakers like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse are right to call for an investigation.
Some commentators love straining themselves into ridiculous slippery slope scenarios around holding powerful people to basic accountability. What sort of precedent does it set for the Senate to investigate a Supreme Court justice who flagrantly violated the law? If one of the most powerful officials in the United States can be held to scrutiny for decades of ethically questionable behavior that skirted close to and sometimes cleanly crossed into illegality, where does it all end?
This might sound like snark, but it is the argument that some people are making, and it doesn’t hold up. Despite the efforts to conflate these inquiries with political wild goose chases of the kind that GOP House members in particular have refined over the last several years, there’s a simple distinction. There is plenty of evidence to suggest wrongdoing, and an inquiry is about producing the totality of that evidence and determining consequences.
Let’s use a helpful alternate scenario: Let’s say instead of Harlan Crow, the billionaire was George Soros, and instead of Thomas, the justice was Sonia Sotomayor, with all other factors being more or less the same. Soros has spent decades flying Sotomayor to the Maldives in his private jet, and 10 years ago bought a Bronx apartment where her elderly mother had been living, none of which Sotomayor disclosed.
Does that at all change your perspective about whether an inquiry is appropriate? If so, then perhaps your perspective is less about accountability and more about politics. Investigate Thomas, and if he really does have a decadeslong record of malfeasance (going back to his confirmation), perhaps he doesn’t belong on the court.
03-14-1950 (cutline): New sign for safety--J.E. Mann and E.W. LeMay, advertising officials, and State Police Captain W.L. Groth, deputy administrator of the Governor's Highway Safety Committee, watch a new safety sign go up on Petersburg Pike.
05-28-1981 (cutline): It's the billboard on the left, not the one on the right, that was paid for by Thomas Cannon, a benevolent Postal Service employee who often gives money for worthy causes. Creative Displays said yesterday that the company erred when describing the details Tuesday to the Times-Dispatch. Meanwhil, the "concerned citizen" who bought the space on the billboard on the right remains anonymous, the company said. These billboards are at Fourth and Franklin Streets.
01-11-1980 (cutline): The message sounds political, but it isn't accoring to a Creative Displays Inc., of Richmond executive. And there's no "consumer party," a display assistant, Ann Anderson said. The striking announcement, though, is getting second looks from Richmond motorists who face various versions of the "candidates' slogans" on billboards around town. It's an "advertising promotional," she said, declining to elaborate.
02-10-1991 (cutline): Drumming up business? Forty-four of these billboards appeared around Richmond this weekend, alarming the pancake house's employees and customers. It turns out the red-and-black signs are part of a reverse-psychology campaign.
10-12-1946 (cutline): Billboard Appeals For Chapter Vote--This is one of the 16 bill board advertisements placed by the Richmond Citizens Association in widely scattered parts of the city to urge an affirmative vote in the November 5 referendum election a study of the city government. Hugh Thompson, executive secretary of the association, pointed out today that the voter will actually vote "For" instead of "Yes" on the question of having a commission study the city charter. Mr. Thompson said the bullboard ads were prepared before it was learned that the wording to appear on the ballot will be "For" or "Against."
06-04-1987 (cutline): A 4-month anti-drug campaign was begun this morning by Lamar Outdoor Advertising with the help of Mayor Roy A. West and City Manager Robert C. Bobb. The billboard, at 1000 Jefferson Davis Highway, is part of the company's 26-city, 11-state public service campaign directed against drug abuse.
08-09-1991 (cutline) Disappearing Act--The complete caption doesn't appear on the billboard, but a similar print public service announcement that uses this image answers the question it poses: "A chicken. What else. A real man takes responsibility for his actions.
10-05-1990 (cutline): Ronald Lewis (left), Harold B. and Robert El stand in front of billboard designed by El. El, 17, will have his work on 10 city billboards during Fire Prevention Week.
03-23-1987 (cutline): "McGruff The Crime Dog," along with opponents and supporters of billboards, have their eyes on such signs in Henrico County.
03-1989 (cutline): Willie Vance Harris, an employee of Smith Advertising, changes a billboard at the intersection of Wythe and West Streets in Petersburg.
03-12-1992: Billboard
Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, left, and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, right, sit for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on Oct. 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C.