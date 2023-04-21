The good news about news consumption during the 2020 election is that fewer Americans were exposed to "untrustworthy websites" — misinformation — compared with the 2016 election, according to a recently released study by Stanford researchers published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.
That conclusion may seem surprising, given the incentives for bad actors to disseminate misinformation and the technological advancements allowing their lies to metastasize. But it also shows that increased awareness and concerted efforts by institutions and individuals to promote and seek credible information can make a difference.
"I am optimistic that the majority of the population is increasingly resilient to misinformation on the web," Jeff Hancock, the founding director of the Stanford Social Media Lab and the report's lead author, told the New York Times. "We're getting better and better at distinguishing really problematic, bad, harmful information from what's reliable or entertainment."
Still, victory certainly shouldn't be declared. Not when more than a quarter of Americans (26.2%) were exposed to untrustworthy websites in 2020. That was down from 44.3% in 2016 but is still unacceptably high for a stable society and democracy.
Other positive findings include fewer overall visits to untrustworthy sites and less time spent on them. Unfortunately, some stubborn demographic dynamics remain: Older adults were more likely to access misinformation, and former President Donald Trump's supporters were more likely to engage in misinformation in 2016 and 2020. The researchers used a database of sites known to publish misinformation repeatedly.
In 2016, Trump supporters were more likely to visit untrustworthy websites compared with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton (59.5% and 37.1%, respectively), a difference that relatively held in 2020, despite both percentages being lower than four years before (36.2% for Trump supporters compared with 17.8% for backers of then-candidate Joe Biden).
Overall, citizens with "more ideologically moderate media diets" accessed untrustworthy information less than those with "more ideologically extreme media diets," the study stated. And what the researchers call "referrers" reveals that progress was made regarding Facebook over the four years. In 2016, the social media site accounted for 15.1% of visits to untrustworthy sites, but by 2020 that had been reduced to 5.6%.
The study points out that after the misinformation surge in 2016, journalists and online platforms tried to curtail the spread. And although the misinformation dynamic is complex and multifactorial, the positive results suggest that some of the public and congressional pressure put on Facebook and other social media entities to address their roles may have helped. So, despite the pushback from Big Tech companies, Congress should keep up the pressure.
Ultimately, though, it's up to individuals to take responsibility for the information they seek and potentially the misinformation they spread.
And in the process, citizens should heed the researchers' concern that "exposure to elite discourse about misinformation has been shown to reduce people's trust in traditional news media." That compounds the problem of misinformation. In fact, some countries like Russia are so awash in dis- and misinformation that citizens don't know which news organizations to trust, so they sometimes trust none — which may be the objective.
Nascent technology like artificial intelligence will undoubtedly bring new opportunities to erode the information environment and further obscure the truth and splinter society.
But fortunately, an antidote already exists: The U.S. has globally recognized, credible news organizations that endeavor to deliver, albeit imperfectly, objective news along with clearly labeled analysis and opinion. And, as Tuesday's settlement in the Dominion Voting Systems vs. Fox lawsuit shows, there's a high cost to doing otherwise.
Rejecting partisan misinformation and reading, watching or listening to these legitimate news organizations can return our society, however riven with divisions, to one in which our debate is over facts rather than fiction.
In June 1946, 3,000 Shriners staged a parade downtown as part of the 60th anniversary celebration for Richmond’s ACCA Temple. Nearly 300 candidates for admission to the temple were present for induction rites at the event. Here, the Richmond Guard of Honor marched in the parade.
Times-Dispatch
In October 1948, attorney Ed T. Haynes produced this 1882 fire carriage for a Broad Street fire prevention parade that attracted a crowd of 10,000. With patrolman C.L. Spicer controlling the horse-drawn carriage and Haynes guarding the rear, smoke belched from the stack and flames spouted from the exhaust.
Staff Photo
In September 1937, crowds lined East Grace Street downtown – and even looked down from rooftops – to enjoy the parade marking Richmond's bicentennial. Schools and offices closed early to allow Richmonders to attend; the parade route went from Capitol Square up Grace Street to Belvidere Street, then back down Broad Street to City Hall. Crowds jam streets - This is an elevated photo of the mass of spectators who thronged Grace Street between Fifth and Sixth, to witness the parade for Richmond's Bicentennial celebration. In the narrow space between the lines are three of the floats seen in the long line of march.
RTD Staff
In July 1943, gas shortages prompted the Retailers for Victory campaign to stage Richmond’s first “gasless parade” to promote the sale of war stamps, which would fund construction of the aircraft carrier Shangri-La. The event featured all manner of transportation not fueled by gas: Gov. Colgate Darden rode in an ox-driven cart, and a goat-powered wagon (center right) carried Mayor Gordon Ambler along the parade route from Monroe Park to Capitol Square.
RTD Staff
In May 1946, the historic Richmond Grays marched in a Memorial Day parade en route to Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond. The unit was organized in 1844 and served most famously in the Civil War; its history is incorporated in today’s 276th Engineer Battalion of the Virginia National Guard.
RTD Staff
In May 1967, the Thomas Jefferson High School Cadet Corps marched in a parade. The corps was created in 1942 and had more than 500 cadets in the first class. The corps folded after the 1971 school year.
James Netherwood
In June 1944, to mark the Fifth War Loan campaign, Richmond hosted a parade that included Women’s Army Corps members. The organization was formed initially in May 1942 as the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and took on its new name in 1943. Aside from nurses, the WACs were the first women to serve in the Army, and other military branches had similar groups that formed during World War II. The organization was officially disbanded as a women’s branch in 1978, with all members folding into full Army.
RTD Staff
In September 1954, two of the National Tobacco Festival parade’s many big floats made their way to City Stadium. The festival ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984 and was a top event in the city during its run. A predecessor festival was held in South Boston before World War II.
Times-Dispatch
In March 1942, Richmond staged its first parade since the United States entered World War II – it honored 110 Virginia aviation cadets who were to be sworn in at the state Capitol at the conclusion of the event. The parade included a battalion of 1,000 troops from Fort Lee as well as several color guards, including the American Legion color guard seen here.
Times-Dispatch
In March 1946, British wartime leader Winston Churchill’s trip to America included an address to the General Assembly. He waved to a crowd that waited in the rain to see him as his motorcade came through Capitol Square in Richmond.
Times-Dispatch
Year unknown: Tobacco Bowl Festival parade.
Times-Dispatch
In May 1956, the Quantico Marine Base Band marched along Franklin Street in a parade to kick off Armed Forces Day festivities in Richmond. Armed Forces Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of May, was first observed in May 1950 after the military branches, which had separate celebration days, were consolidated under the Defense Department.
Times-Dispatch
In October 1966, the Warwick High School Grenadier Band from Newport News marched in City Stadium as part of the National Tobacco Festival parade. The festival ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984 and was a top event in the city during its run. A predecessor festival was held in South Boston before World War II.
Amir Pishdad
In October 1942, Richmond was the site of Virginia’s largest military parade since World War II began, with more than 6, 000 uniformed men and women marching along Monument Avenue and Franklin, Belvidere and Broad streets. The parade was organized as part of the nation’s drive to secure the voluntary enlistment of 18 and 19-year-olds in the war effort.
Times-Dispatch
11-22-1970: Toy Parade, view from Belvidere and Broad.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
In October 1971, Brenda Faye Childress, the reigning Queen of Tobaccoland, waved from her float during the National Tobacco Festival parade in Richmond. The festival, which ran in Richmond from 1949 to 1984, was a top event in the city during its run and included an array of activities, including dinners, balls, beauty contests, football games and a parade. The queen was selected from a group of crowned tobacco princesses who arrived in Richmond from all over the East Coast.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
11/12/1968: Color guards, floats honored veterans during Petersburg ceremony for Armistice Day.
Times-Dispatch
4/21/1954: International League opens parade.
Times-Dispatch
10/16/1949: Tobacco Bowl Festival parade
Times-Dispatch
9/21/1945: Chinese children in native costume are awed by the wild dance of the happiness dragon, a feature of the Chinese victory parade.