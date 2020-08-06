Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN VIRGINIA, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORTHUMBERLAND, POWHATAN, RICHMOND, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK. * UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT AS THUNDERSTORMS THAT ARE CURRENTLY ONGOING ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGH MUCH OF THE NIGHT. GIVEN VERY WET ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS IN MUCH OF THE WATCH AREA, THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. * RAPID RISES IN RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&