In mid-March, the U.S. Census Bureau was running at full speed. Most households received initial invitations to complete the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail.
But by Census Day (April 1) — the normal reference point to respond to the survey — normalcy was elusive. Thirty states, including Virginia, had stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19.
Some households participated with record ease online, while others faced hurdles. Students unexpectedly left campus housing. Rural homes still lacked internet. Immigrant families feared retaliation over their citizenship status. Amid a pandemic, it’s puzzling that the Census Bureau abruptly shortened the deadline to participate, without much recognition of such disruptions.
The bureau announced Monday that data collection will end Sept. 30 — one month earlier than planned. “We will improve the speed of our count without sacrificing completeness,” Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement. But actions speak louder than words, and local census efforts must rise above any mixed federal messages.
Dillingham’s promise is an awfully high expectation when the final outreach — home visits from Census workers — involves face-to-face interaction during a public health crisis. A recent Pew Research Center poll found 4 in 10 people who have yet to fill out their form would not answer their door.
So much taxpayer money has been invested in the 2020 count, which is expected to cost $15.6 billion. But a poor effort today will cost communities across Virginia and the nation a whole lot more over the next decade.
According to the bureau, a key reason to take the census is to help your community get its “fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.” Research from Professor Andrew Reamer at George Washington University adds context, with more than 300 examples of initiatives guided by census data.
Rural business development grants from the Department of Agriculture, jobs programs run by the Department of Labor, and telehealth initiatives administered by the Department of Health and Human Services all depend on a good first snapshot of our population.
“The 2020 Census belongs to us all,” Dillingham said Monday. If that really is true, where is the full honesty about the pandemic? Rushing to seal the data might go unnoticed in the short term. But if an undercount results in a long-term loss of services, the change in deadline will come under closer scrutiny.
— Chris Gentilviso
