Editorial: MLB learned its lessons from the Field of Dreams game. Will Richmond, too?

Of all the defining images of the COVID-19 pandemic, live sports without fans will go down as one of the most unfathomable symbols. Cardboard cutouts and artificial crowd noise proved to be no replacement for the electrifying feel of a packed house of people celebrating their favorite athletes’ achievements.
For Major League Baseball, that desired energy had been lagging long before games were canceled due to the coronavirus. Years of declining attendance, coupled with intensified analytics technology, led critics such as Washington Post columnist George Will to clamor for rule changes that might revive interest in the sport.
“What Edmund Burke said of states is pertinent: ‘A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation,’ ” Will wrote in July.
Rule adjustments can upgrade the game’s entertainment value. So can a change of scenery that makes a community impact. MLB learned its lessons from the Field of Dreams game. Will Richmond, too?
Dyersville, Iowa, gave America’s pastime a much-needed wakeup call last week. To sell out a stadium and generate the most-watched regular season game since 2005, you need to create a meaningful experience. And it can be anywhere in America — Iowa never even had hosted an MLB game.
The Field of Dreams atmosphere delivered with the simplicity of vintage uniforms, home runs flying into cornfields lining the outfield wall and a picture-perfect sunset. But most importantly, in a 162-game regular season where attention easily can waver, the players and the fans were engaged from start to finish.
“It was the first time people had their headphones out, and they were just glued to the windows, checking out the scenery,” New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said of the team’s historic ride into the agrarian landscape — a 360-degree turn from the hustle and bustle of the Bronx.
In Richmond, we lack corn mazes or a Hollywood star like Kevin Costner to throw out the first pitch. But we could create a venue that helps tell a powerful story: baseball’s role in the push for racial equality in the South.
To honor the 60th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947, MLB launched an annual Civil Rights Game. Per a March 2007 report, the stated purpose was to “pay tribute to one of our country’s most significant eras of social change” and showcase the sport’s “involvement in the historic struggle through which players of color broke through barriers and made important contributions to American society.”
The Civil Rights Game lasted through the 2015 season, and was held at major league ballparks from Cincinnati to Atlanta. But the minor league system also was part of the effort. The first two contests took place at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn., home of the Triple-A Redbirds.
According to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the series started there for a variety of reasons: the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel in 1968 and the National Civil Rights Museum located down the street, among others.
No matter where it was held, the Civil Rights Game also sought to address sagging participation among Black youth. Figures from the Society for American Baseball Research show that in 1981, 18.7% of MLB athletes were Black. Forty years later, an April Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed noted that figure has fallen to roughly 7%.
Baseball’s brass and city leaders have a choice to make: Do you pursue costly upgrades or even have to build entirely new stadiums over issues such as batting and pitching tunnels, better lighting, and kitchen and dining areas for players? Or do you work together to perhaps model what Dyersville did, while also showcasing the history of America’s pastime to power a better future?
Our city has the potential to do the latter. At The Diamond this year, fans of the Double-A Flying Squirrels see a mural honoring the Richmond 34 — the Virginia Union University students who, in February 1960, conducted a sit-in at a whites-only lunch counter at the downtown Thalhimers department store. Their peaceful protest helped propel the nation to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Flying Squirrels recently retired the No. 34 in their honor.
What about the hard decades that preceded the landmark legislation? What was the atmosphere like for Black players who traveled to the South to play ball? What was the experience for Robinson or for Don Newcombe — the first Black pitcher to start a World Series game — when the Brooklyn Dodgers came to Mooers Field in Scott’s Addition for 1952 and 1953 exhibition games? How about Willie Mays and the New York Giants during their 1955 tilt at Parker Field?