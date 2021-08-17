Editorial: MLB learned its lessons from the Field of Dreams game. Will Richmond, too?

Baseball’s brass and city leaders have a choice to make: Do you pursue costly upgrades or even have to build entirely new stadiums over issues such as batting and pitching tunnels, better lighting, and kitchen and dining areas for players? Or do you work together to perhaps model what Dyersville did, while also showcasing the history of America’s pastime to power a better future?

Our city has the potential to do the latter. At The Diamond this year, fans of the Double-A Flying Squirrels see a mural honoring the Richmond 34 — the Virginia Union University students who, in February 1960, conducted a sit-in at a whites-only lunch counter at the downtown Thalhimers department store. Their peaceful protest helped propel the nation to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Flying Squirrels recently retired the No. 34 in their honor.