There’s a major disconnect between what renewable energy backers promised and the current cost of electricity.
One of the justifications for green energy mandates is that solar and wind power are cheap. Carbon Brief, a climate-focused website, triumphantly declared that solar energy is “cheaper than coal and gas in most major countries.”
Putting aside the massive subsidies for renewables that make this true in places, there’s an intuitive appeal to this claim. Natural gas and coal cost money. The sun and wind are available for everyone. If the cost of building a solar or wind plant is cheap or heavily subsidized, power costs to the consumer should theoretically come down.
Nevada, like many states, has embraced this idea. The legislature and voters have determined that the state generate 50% of its power from renewable sources by 2030. But the promised savings haven’t materialized. Consumers have been protesting soaring power bills for months.
The same thing is happening around the world. The United Kingdom spent years building offshore wind farms. Surely, its electricity prices plummeted as a result. Nope. It now has some of the highest power prices in Europe.
The reason is no mystery. Solar and wind plants can produce cheap power, but they can’t produce reliable power. That’s a problem because people aren’t fans of rolling blackouts. To keep the power on, utilities have to rely on natural gas, coal or nuclear plants. Hydropower is great, but hardly scalable.
Having to build, maintain and run a backup power plant significantly reduces the cost savings that comes from not needing to purchase fuel for solar and wind plants. There’s more. Solar and wind power plants are often cheaper when they are producing power. This, along with the cost of complying with new regulations, has led to many conventional power plants closing.
But when solar and wind stop producing, utilities have to buy power on the spot market. And with less conventional power being generated, those prices can spike to extreme levels.
They’re so high that NV Energy says it will save money by spending $350 million to build two natural gas turbines that will run fewer than 700 hours a year. Green energy advocates promised cheap power. Look at your bill. They haven’t delivered. The technology isn’t there yet.
Downed power lines block Cogbill Rd in Chesterfield County . Tropical Storm Gaston dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the Richmond area . August 31 , 2004
(L-R) Buck Williams and Bobby Frary, with Estes Express Lines, work to pump water out of the subground garage at their corporate headquarters 3901 West Broad Street Thursday, November 16, 2006. Heavy rainfall caused the flooding as it did when the remnant of Tropical Storm Gaston hovered over Richmond.
Vehicles are shown stacked up after coming to rest on the steel framework of the elevated tracks on East Main Street across from Main Street Station, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2004, in Richmond, Va. Flooding touched off by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston on Monday left at least seven people dead in Virginia and devastated a historic Richmond district.
Interstate 95 is closed under the Belvidere overpass in downtown Richmond, Va., as rising floodwaters forced motorists in both directions to exit onto local streets causing gridlock Monday, Aug. 30. 2004. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston battered central and southeastern Virginia with heavy rain and strong winds.
Jill O'Brien-Jones, owner of Eagles Landing, tells how the Chickahominy River is flooding the room they were renovating after Hurricane Isabel damaged it last year. The flooding Wednesday, September 1, 2004, was from heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston.
Residents of homes along Shady Grove Rd. in Hanover County look over a missing 100 foot section of the road on Tuesday, August 31, 2004. Flood waters from tropical storm Gaston caused widespread damage in central Virginia.
In the Settler's Mill subdivision in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg, Dan Comber cuts limbs from a tree that fell on the home of Scott Dewhirst. Comber is with Dan's Tree Service in Williamsburg. On the ground is Greg McKinley of Greg's Lawn Service. The Dewhirst house suffered a hit from Hurricane Isabel last summer. A few minutes before this tree fell, an order of roof shingles was delivered to the Dewhirsts to complete repairs from Isabel damage.
In the Settler's Mill subdivision in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg, Dan Comber cuts limbs from a tree that fell on the home of Scott Dewhirst. Comber is with Dan's Tree Service in Williamsburg. The Dewhirst house suffered a hit from Hurricane Isabel last summer. A few minutes before this tree fell, an order of roof shingles was delivered to the Dewhirsts to complete repairs from Isabel damage.
From the archives: PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Gaston, Aug. 2004
A collection of images of downed power lines, flooding and other issues during and after Tropical Storm Gaston. The storm dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the Richmond area on Aug. 30, 2004,
Downed power lines block Cogbill Rd in Chesterfield County . Tropical Storm Gaston dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the Richmond area . August 31 , 2004
2004/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Buck Williams and Bobby Frary, with Estes Express Lines, work to pump water out of the subground garage at their corporate headquarters 3901 West Broad Street Thursday, November 16, 2006. Heavy rainfall caused the flooding as it did when the remnant of Tropical Storm Gaston hovered over Richmond.
2004/ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DI
Cars remain in a parking area in Shockoe Bottom Tues., Aug. 31, 2004 after remnants of tropical storm Gaston caused flooding in Richmond, VA.
2004/MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Vehicles are shown stacked up after coming to rest on the steel framework of the elevated tracks on East Main Street across from Main Street Station, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2004, in Richmond, Va. Flooding touched off by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston on Monday left at least seven people dead in Virginia and devastated a historic Richmond district.
2004/JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
The flood waters of the Chickahominy River, swollen by tropical storm Gaston, cover a one mile stretch of Mechanicsville Turnpike on Tuesday, August 31, 2004.
2004/DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPAT
Interstate 95 is closed under the Belvidere overpass in downtown Richmond, Va., as rising floodwaters forced motorists in both directions to exit onto local streets causing gridlock Monday, Aug. 30. 2004. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston battered central and southeastern Virginia with heavy rain and strong winds.
2004/JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers walk along a section of Government Road in Richmond, VA Tues. Aug. 31, 2004 surveying damage caused by heavy rain from remnants of tropical storm Gaston.
2004/MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
White Oak Road was still closed Wednesday, September 1, 2004, after the Chickahominy River overflowed its banks from heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston.
2004/ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DI
Jill O'Brien-Jones, owner of Eagles Landing, tells how the Chickahominy River is flooding the room they were renovating after Hurricane Isabel damaged it last year. The flooding Wednesday, September 1, 2004, was from heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston.
2004/ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DI
Route 60 at Bottoms Bridge was still under water Wednesday, September 1, 2004, after heavy rains from remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston caused the Chickahominy River to overflow its banks.
2004/ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DI
Tom Gaskins looks at his house that is still flooded 12 days after Tropical Storm Gaston Saturday, September 11, 2004.
2004/TIMES-DISPATCH
Residents of homes along Shady Grove Rd. in Hanover County look over a missing 100 foot section of the road on Tuesday, August 31, 2004. Flood waters from tropical storm Gaston caused widespread damage in central Virginia.
2004/DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPAT
Precipice on Riverside Dr. that Tropical Storm Gaston created
2004/TIMES-DISPATCH
2100 block of Bryan Park Ave., destruction by Tropical Storm Gaston
2004/TIMES-DISPATCH
In the Settler's Mill subdivision in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg, Dan Comber cuts limbs from a tree that fell on the home of Scott Dewhirst. Comber is with Dan's Tree Service in Williamsburg. On the ground is Greg McKinley of Greg's Lawn Service. The Dewhirst house suffered a hit from Hurricane Isabel last summer. A few minutes before this tree fell, an order of roof shingles was delivered to the Dewhirsts to complete repairs from Isabel damage.
2004/P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPA
In the Settler's Mill subdivision in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg, Dan Comber cuts limbs from a tree that fell on the home of Scott Dewhirst. Comber is with Dan's Tree Service in Williamsburg. The Dewhirst house suffered a hit from Hurricane Isabel last summer. A few minutes before this tree fell, an order of roof shingles was delivered to the Dewhirsts to complete repairs from Isabel damage.