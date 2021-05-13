Editorial: Recent supply chain crises are an opportunity for Virginia to lead

For fifteen months, Virginians have grown too used to the term “state of emergency.”

A public health crisis, months of civil unrest and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol engendered scenes we never thought we would see in our lifetimes. We lived through stay-at-home orders and government-imposed curfews. While vaccines are helping states lift restrictions, as Reuters recently explained, “Supply chains were already strained by the shift in demand toward goods from services during the pandemic.”

Everything from auto parts, to toilet paper, to hand soap has appeared on the list of products in short supply. But this week’s panic over gasoline was not about COVID-19. It was driven by fear tied to our dependency on cars. The recent supply chain crises are an opportunity for Virginia to lead.