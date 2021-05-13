Editorial: Recent supply chain crises are an opportunity for Virginia to lead

For fifteen months, Virginians have grown too used to the term “state of emergency.”
A public health crisis, months of civil unrest and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol engendered scenes we never thought we would see in our lifetimes. We lived through stay-at-home orders and government-imposed curfews. While vaccines are helping states lift restrictions, as Reuters recently explained, “Supply chains were already strained by the shift in demand toward goods from services during the pandemic.”
Everything from auto parts, to toilet paper, to hand soap has appeared on the list of products in short supply. But this week’s panic over gasoline was not about COVID-19. It was driven by fear tied to our dependency on cars. The recent supply chain crises are an opportunity for Virginia to lead.
Roughly one week ago, the Colonial Pipeline — a 5,500-mile fuel artery from the Gulf Coast to just outside of New York City — was victimized by a ransomware attack that forced its system to shut down. By Tuesday, shortages were cropping up across the East Coast, prompting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to issue waivers to ensure supplies remained adequate. Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency to secure flexibility at state and local levels.
Motorists were urged to only fill up on gas if at a quarter-tank level. But the message was not heeded. By Thursday morning, 55% of Virginia gas stations were out of fuel, according to GasBuddy — an app that tracks fuel prices and availability through user-generated data.
“Remember when it wasn’t a good idea to panic buy toilet paper last year?” the Virginia Department of Emergency Management pleaded in a Wednesday tweet. “Please don’t do it with gas now. This can create spot shortages at stations, which is what we DON’T want to happen.”
But the toilet paper analogy only goes so far. Hoarding gas exposes a quintessentially American issue that is separate from the public health crisis.
Earlier this month, CoPilot — a car-buying app — released a report assessing the most vehicle-dependent states across the U.S. (Virginia ranked 23rd.) The study pointed to Federal Highway Administration data, showing that in 2019, there were nearly 50 million more registered vehicles (276 million) in the U.S. than licensed drivers (229 million). Compare that to 1960, when drivers (87 million) outnumbered cars (74 million).
But it’s about more than just the raw number of vehicles on the roads. Two months before the pandemic, the Brookings Institution explained how long trips are causing a strain, with the average American commute surpassing 10 miles. A recent White House fact sheet related to President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan also noted commute times in Virginia have increased by 7.7% over the past decade.
The recent formation of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority is an important step forward to improve regional mobility. But far too many Virginians still are in scenarios where they felt that enduring long lines at a gas station was their only option.
“When people are stressed their reason is hampered, so they look at what other people are doing,” Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology at the University of Cambridge, told CNBC in March 2020. “If others are stockpiling, it leads you to engage in the same behavior.”
Federal and state leaders must recognize the lessons learned over the past week. And the recent crisis in the Suez Canal serves as a strong case study of the right way to act.
In late March of this year, people watched in awe for nearly a week as a 1,300-foot ship sat stuck in one of the globe’s most-traveled trade routes. Lloyd’s List — a provider of shipping data and news — estimated that the disruption held up $400 million per hour in goods, CNBC reported.
Despite a challenging trade climate, thanks to strong planning and foresight, the Port of Virginia has been a leader in pushing our economy toward recovery. March 2021 was the second best month in its history, with nearly 280,000 twenty-foot equivalent units handled and an average of 4,760 gate moves per day. April and May were anticipated to be even better as cargo delayed by the Suez Canal issue trickled in.
“We are continuing to invest and strategically add equipment to build capacity,” Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, said in a mid-April statement. The port’s growth was supported by $800 million in infrastructure investments in recent years to expand and modernize terminals.
How do we replicate such success in cybersecurity and transportation spheres? Elected leaders know our computer systems have to be stronger and safer, and our need for better multimodal transit choices around the commonwealth — and across the country — persists.
The question is whether we accept our dependency on cars — and a single pipeline — as the best solution. It’s no reason to panic. It’s an opportunity to lead.
— Chris Gentilviso