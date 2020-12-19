Editorial: The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a fluid situation. Stay vigilant.

By Friday, the jubilation shifted to disappointment. The Times-Dispatch reported that the state would receive roughly 110,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than anticipated. While the Virginia Department of Health also said it ordered 146,400 doses of Moderna’s shot, the development was a sobering reminder of the complex path to get the public vaccinated.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who regularly has leaned on his medical experience to manage the expectations of this pandemic, summed it up best on Tuesday.

“We have several months ahead of us where we have to stay vigilant,” he said as he thanked Dumas for her work, according to WAVY. “We know these things work. Until all Virginians have access, we all have to remain vigilant — be a part of the solution.”

Right now, the solution for people not on the front lines is simple: Keep following public health guidelines that promote safety in public settings. That means mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and staying home when sick. And stay informed about the vaccines’ progress.