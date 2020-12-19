Editorial: The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a fluid situation. Stay vigilant.

As the most trying year in recent memory draws to a close, the dedication of the medical community shines through.
The unpredictable nature of the novel coronavirus has infiltrated every corner of daily life for front-line health care workers. Doctors, nurses, medical technicians and other critical staff have been nothing short of heroic as they constantly adapted to changing, life-threatening circumstances.
This past week should be remembered for the moments when that chaos turned to cheers. But the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a fluid situation, and we all need to stay vigilant.
On Tuesday, Yolanda Dumas, an emergency room employee at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, was first to receive the Pfizer vaccine, WAVY reported. By Wednesday, the joy spread to Richmond. Audrey Roberson pumped her fists as she became the first Virginia Commonwealth University front-line medical staffer to get the Pfizer injection.
“Knowing what we’ve been through and knowing what we’ve done for the last 10 months here in the state of Virginia and here at VCU Health, having this vaccine and this opportunity was one that I was not going to allow to pass,” she said, according to a VCU news release.
By Friday, the jubilation shifted to disappointment. The Times-Dispatch reported that the state would receive roughly 110,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than anticipated. While the Virginia Department of Health also said it ordered 146,400 doses of Moderna’s shot, the development was a sobering reminder of the complex path to get the public vaccinated.
Gov. Ralph Northam, who regularly has leaned on his medical experience to manage the expectations of this pandemic, summed it up best on Tuesday.
“We have several months ahead of us where we have to stay vigilant,” he said as he thanked Dumas for her work, according to WAVY. “We know these things work. Until all Virginians have access, we all have to remain vigilant — be a part of the solution.”
Right now, the solution for people not on the front lines is simple: Keep following public health guidelines that promote safety in public settings. That means mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and staying home when sick. And stay informed about the vaccines’ progress.
There is no way to plan every inoculation on a calendar. But if we trust the process and stay vigilant, cheers will be more common than the chaos we hope to put behind us.
— Chris Gentilviso