Editorial: Vaccine deployment is a shot of hope in COVID-19 fight

For more than nine months, COVID-19 has been a source of great stress, frustration and grief across the globe. Right as the first sets of vaccinations were being delivered in Virginia on Monday, the U.S. passed 300,000 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Yet, in recent days, we continued to see people in power deny the reality of the pandemic for selfish purposes. For the good of America and the world — and out of respect to the people who have lost their lives, and the heroic efforts from front-line workers during this trying year — we have no time for such phony rhetoric.