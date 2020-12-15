Editorial: Vaccine deployment is a shot of hope in COVID-19 fight

For more than nine months, COVID-19 has been a source of great stress, frustration and grief across the globe. Right as the first sets of vaccinations were being delivered in Virginia on Monday, the U.S. passed 300,000 confirmed deaths from the virus.
Yet, in recent days, we continued to see people in power deny the reality of the pandemic for selfish purposes. For the good of America and the world — and out of respect to the people who have lost their lives, and the heroic efforts from front-line workers during this trying year — we have no time for such phony rhetoric.
Our energy is toward solutions that promote the public health of the commonwealth, and Monday was a watershed day in the grueling timeline brought on by the novel coronavirus. Sentara Healthcare became the first health care provider in Virginia to receive a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, The Times-Dispatch reported. A Monday release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office added that the commonwealth is expected to receive 480,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna treatments by the end of 2020.
The vaccine deployment process opens a new chapter in the COVID-19 fight. The conversation has to shift from a battle over the merits of the virus, to a universal acceptance of the public health crisis and a blueprint for an equitable distribution of a safe remedy.
The first known U.S. inoculation was believed to have been given to Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. After months of treating severely ill patients, Lindsay expressed relief.
“I feel like healing is coming,” she said Monday, per The Associated Press. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.”
We do, too. On Tuesday morning, The Wall Street Journal reported 636 hospitals were expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine by Wednesday. By the end of the week, the goal was to deploy roughly 2.9 million doses to more than 1,000 locations across the country.
Locally, in addition to Sentara, VCU Medical Center and Bon Secours Richmond Health System are among the providers poised to be part of the first wave of treatments, the RTD reported.
Virginia’s initial round of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is reserved for two core groups: health care workers and residents in long-term care settings, the governor’s office said. Up to 500,000 people could be part of those two blocs, and the initial set of vaccines comes right as COVID-19 peaks across the commonwealth.
Transmission among the state’s most vulnerable people persists. The Times-Dispatch reported on Monday that 25 long-term care facilities in the Richmond region currently have outbreaks. Statewide, nearly half of Virginia’s 4,470 reported deaths from the coronavirus have been in long-term facilities (2,130).
Additionally, hospital beds across the commonwealth continue to demonstrate the severity of the virus. Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association data showed that as of Tuesday morning, 2,361 patients in the commonwealth were hospitalized with COVID-19 or with pending COVID-19 test results.
For months, we have prodded Virginians — from top leaders down to everyday citizens — to promote the reality of the virus and the basic public health precautions to mitigate its spread: mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing. The first vaccine doses do not change that course of action.
Earlier this month, Northam and state health officials set the important expectation that just serving priority groups like health care workers and vulnerable populations with chronic conditions will take time. It likely will be several months before treatments for the general public are within reach.
With end-of-year holidays less than two weeks away, it’s imperative that these first vaccine doses reinvigorate the need for safe, disciplined holiday gatherings — and a continued adherence to public health guidelines in the months ahead.
There are new COVID-19 hurdles to come, and the fight is far from over. But the vaccine is a shot of hope that we’ll spend more time on solutions that end this pandemic, and less time arguing over whether it existed in the first place.
— Chris Gentilviso