Eileen Filler-Corn and Dan Helmer column: Vote "yes" on Amendment 2 and support our disabled veterans

This year, the General Assembly worked to ensure Virginia is supportive of our nation’s veterans, service members and military families, and is among the best states for veterans to call home.

This included improving the function of the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, ensuring veterans are informed of state services available to them, expediting the issuance of credentials to military spouses and providing a pay raise to members of the Virginia National Guard.

We have ended predatory payday and title loans, and raised the minimum wage — two laws that help service members, their families and those who recently have left active duty.

A “yes” vote on Amendment 2 will help continue our efforts to show Virginia’s veterans that we support them.

The Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations and the Virginia Chapter of Disabled American Veterans strongly supported this effort during the General Assembly session, making it their top priority. We hope it will be a priority for every Virginian as well.

Let’s send a signal of support for our veterans, and we ask that you vote “yes” on Amendment 2 this election.

Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, is the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and represents the 41st District. She carried the constitutional amendment in the 2019 General Assembly for its first required passage. Contact her at: delefiller-corn@house.virginia.gov

Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, is an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who represents Virginia’s 40th District in the House of Delegates and carried the constitutional amendment this year in the General Assembly for its second required passage. Contact him at: deldhelmer@house.virginia.gov