Eileen Filler-Corn and Schuyler VanValkenburg column: We must get kids back in school safely

These investments will equip our schools with the resources they need to hit the ground running at the start of next year.

Reopening schools is a truly important step, but the work does not stop there. State and local governments must work with parents and educators to get our kids back up to speed and roll back learning loss.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, and as we turn the corner on this pandemic, we will have an opportunity not just to get back to normal, but to come back better.

Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, is the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and represents the 41st District. Contact her at: delefiller-corn@house.virginia.gov

Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, represents the 72nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates and is a public school teacher. Contact him at: delsvanvalkenburg@house.virginia.gov