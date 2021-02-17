Eileen Filler-Corn and Schuyler VanValkenburg column: We must get kids back in school safely

By Eileen Filler-Corn and Schuyler VanValkenburg
Over this past year, Virginia families have struggled from the economic and public health crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the most difficult challenges presented by this pandemic has been the closures of our schools for in-person instruction.
Our Democratic majority in the House of Delegates has been pro-education from the very start. As a caucus of working mothers and fathers, grandparents, and uncles and aunts, we understand firsthand that nothing is more important than giving Virginia’s children the best chance possible to achieve their fullest potential through a quality education.
This pandemic has been incredibly hard on our families. Parents of young children have had to balance putting food on the table with looking after their kids.
Those with high school students have had to worry about how the switch to virtual learning will affect academic performance and prospects of college admission.
And every parent has struggled with fears of how the changes in the past 11 months will affect their child’s social and intellectual development.
Closing schools to protect our kids, teachers, school staff and larger communities was a painful necessity. But now with the development and ongoing rollout of effective COVID-19 vaccines, and increased state and potential federal money to support the implementation of safety measures, it is time we prepare our schools to reopen — safely — for the start of the next school year.
This pandemic has shown the importance of our schools and our teachers to our communities and now, more than ever, we need to be doing everything we can to support our students, teachers and families.
We must safely reopen our schools. That is why House Democrats are proposing legislation to get our kids back at their desks by the start of the next school year while keeping our teachers and school staff safe.
The House school bill sets a clear timeline for schools to safely and responsibly reopen for the 2021-22 school year. Schools still will be required to provide a virtual option for families who choose to keep their kids at home up until Aug. 1.
As we get new variations of the COVID-19 virus, local school boards will be required to adopt and update safety measures in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for their particular school settings.
The bill also prioritizes the safety of our teachers, staff and administrators, mandating that our teachers and staff are offered vaccinations before the start of the year, and allowing accommodations for those who are high-risk and/or unable to receive a vaccination.
This bill is about being responsible both in how we reopen, and how we keep our teachers and kids safe.
We’ve coupled this plan with a budget proposal that supports our schools with hard dollars:
- Providing $429.5 million to ensure our schools have the resources they need to hit the ground running for in-person instruction;
- A well-deserved 5% pay increase for our teachers;
- $123 million to assist with COVID-19 remediation and student supports;
- $26.6 million to put more counselors in schools;
- And $30 million to support competitive grants for other innovative learning loss programs.
These investments will equip our schools with the resources they need to hit the ground running at the start of next year.
Reopening schools is a truly important step, but the work does not stop there. State and local governments must work with parents and educators to get our kids back up to speed and roll back learning loss.
There is light at the end of the tunnel, and as we turn the corner on this pandemic, we will have an opportunity not just to get back to normal, but to come back better.
Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, is the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and represents the 41st District. Contact her at: delefiller-corn@house.virginia.gov
Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, represents the 72nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates and is a public school teacher. Contact him at: delsvanvalkenburg@house.virginia.gov