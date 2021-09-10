Elaine Lidholm column: Before and after 9/11, giving blood still a worthy habit

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was giving blood at work when I heard the news about the second plane hitting the World Trade Center. An earlier announcement noted a plane hitting one tower, but it could have been a small plane and stunt pilot. This second tower obviously meant something bigger.

I sat straight up, and immediately every staff member in the room asked, “Are you all right?”

“I’m fine,” I said, “but did you hear that? A second plane has hit the World Trade Center tower.” This was before we could check our cellphones, if we had one, so someone switched to an all-news radio station. We needed someone to tell us what was happening and why.

I finished my donation and returned to my office. We closed a little early, and I decided to go by Ukrop’s on the way home. I still was wearing my “Be good to me, I gave blood today” sticker, and when I walked into the store, I was mobbed by people who were sharing the same story: “I tried to give today, but they said they had more people than they could handle and advised me to come back another day.”

“Yes, please, do that,” I said. “Go back another day — and then make it a habit.”