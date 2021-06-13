Elaine Lidholm column: Drag racing and speeding are a lethal combination

The National Traffic Safety Administration (NTSA) recently reported that traffic deaths in the U.S. rose 7% last year, never mind that people drove many fewer miles due to the pandemic.
The NTSA blamed the increase on drivers taking more risks on less congested roads. These risks included speeding, failing to wear seat belts, or drinking and driving. I would add drag racing to that list and state that in Richmond, drivers have not given up these risky behaviors now that traffic has returned to normal.
Those of who live on or near Richmond’s main drag-racing route — the Arthur Ashe Boulevard/Hermitage Road/Lakeside Avenue corridor — have seen a dramatic increase in excessive speeding and drag racing this past year that has not diminished since traffic revved up again.
The confluence of the drag racing seems to be the A.P. Hill monument, a dangerous intersection even without speeding. Local residents joke about the wreck-of-the-week, but it’s not a joking matter.
That intersection has four blind corners because of the massive base of the monument, and they are not your usual perpendicular corners.
All lanes have to curve to go around the monument, and for nonresident drivers getting off Interstate 95, this comes without notice.
Earlier this month, residents heard revving engines, screeching brakes and then the inevitable crash, followed by the sirens of two police cars and an ambulance. If the person picking up debris from the street was one of the drivers, then fortunately she was unhurt, but the driver had slammed into the monument full on, not turning even slightly to go around.
She’s lucky. Not so for another recent speeding incident on the boulevard. This well-reported case involved a single driver going really fast who either lost control or noticed pedestrians crossing at the light.
He swerved, hit the light pole head on and was killed at the scene. Who knows if he saw the innocent pedestrians and purposely drove into the light post, or if he swerved out of control? Either way, the tragic loss of his life saved the other people.
Here’s the thing: If he had not been driving so fast, none of this would have happened. The same with the last fatality at the Hill monument. A man in a truck was flying down Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County.
County police chased him to the city line, where Richmond police took over. He ran the red light at the Hermitage/Laburnum intersection, hit a van at 100 mph, and killed himself and two women in the van.
After most wrecks or when we call to report drag racing, police tell us that there is nothing they can do. We who live nearby do not agree and have these suggestions for the police:
1) Set up speed traps and ticket the speeding racers. One night when 911 had a message saying “due to a high volume of calls, we will answer your call in the order it was received,” someone called the city’s nonemergency 5100 number instead. That office sent out a police car, and the racing stopped within 10 minutes and did not return the next night.
2) Enlist the neighborhood’s help when it is not feasible to set up traps. Residents living nearby could call the nonemergency number and report that right now, drivers are drag racing up the boulevard to the Hill monument. There are cameras on all four sides of that intersection, and if given the time of night, police could check the tapes, take down license numbers and issue tickets.
3) Remove the monument and its base. Apparently police consider this one of the most vehicle accident- prone areas in the city and that the family is willing to reinter Hill in Culpeper County. That might not stop the speeding and drag racing, but it would be a winning formula for Richmond on a couple of other fronts.
Speeding and drag racing might not be a solvable problem since it is in peoples’ blood now, but slowing them down to save lives is. We are not helpless here and a few simple steps could make a huge difference.
Elaine Lidholm is a Richmond-area writer. Contact her at: elidholm@verizon.net