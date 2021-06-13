Elaine Lidholm column: Drag racing and speeding are a lethal combination

She’s lucky. Not so for another recent speeding incident on the boulevard. This well-reported case involved a single driver going really fast who either lost control or noticed pedestrians crossing at the light.

He swerved, hit the light pole head on and was killed at the scene. Who knows if he saw the innocent pedestrians and purposely drove into the light post, or if he swerved out of control? Either way, the tragic loss of his life saved the other people.

Here’s the thing: If he had not been driving so fast, none of this would have happened. The same with the last fatality at the Hill monument. A man in a truck was flying down Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County.

County police chased him to the city line, where Richmond police took over. He ran the red light at the Hermitage/Laburnum intersection, hit a van at 100 mph, and killed himself and two women in the van.

After most wrecks or when we call to report drag racing, police tell us that there is nothing they can do. We who live nearby do not agree and have these suggestions for the police: