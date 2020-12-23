Elaine Lidholm column: Remembering Christmas before Amazon

My brother and his grandson recently were outside when the Amazon Prime truck went by. Sebastian said, “Look, Papa, somebody is getting a Christmas present.” I thought, “How cute.”
My second thought, however, was, “But if the presents come from Amazon, what happens to Santa?” And my third thought sent existential shivers down my spine: “What would Christmas have been like without Amazon this year?”
I don’t know about Santa, but for the second question, I know this: It has not been your grandfather’s Christmas.
This was my second revelation about Amazon this year. When I received its holiday catalog, I remembered sitting with my brother Gary (Papa) at the dining room table where we shared the Sears Christmas catalog. I looked at the dolls and a little wringer washing machine that really worked. He looked farther back at the chemistry sets and Lionel trains.
One year he got his chemistry set, and shockingly, it contained a small glass vial labeled “nuclear material.” I don’t think he ever opened it, but years later I saw the same set at a toy show and the vial creepily was empty.
In those days — before they built the first shopping mall in our county — dime stores, the hardware store and even the feed stores sold toys, but the Sears catalog reigned supreme for Christmas dreams.
This year’s Amazon catalog is crammed full of toys, dolls, electronic gear and bikes. It also added some homespun fun with instructions on how to build an alpine lodge from a medium and large Amazon box. (Kids today apparently need instructions.)
We would have made an old-fashioned fort or a mobile home. which Gary and a neighbor once did by building a frame on our sturdy red wagon. They papered its walls with feed sacks and then pulled us girls all over our farm.
That farm was made for kids, and we had a fun-loving dad who probably would be picked up by Child Protective Services today for child endangerment. He created a swing tree that included one spring-loaded bouncing swing, a trapeze and a rope. We had a homemade 20-foot fire tower, a play house, a huge zip line and a creek we would dam up after a rain.
In the winter, Dad would whistle for the nearby kids who came running with their sleds. The oldest would flop on his sled and hold onto the tractor’s draw bar. The next would grab his ankles, the third would grab the ankles of the second and on down the line to the youngest.
Dad would drive this sled train a mile and a half to the elementary school where he’d head out to the ball field and play crack-the-whip with us. One year we flung Eddie Bell off so hard it knocked him out. When he came to, a ring of little faces circled above him warned, “Don’t you cry. Don’t you tell your mom.” He got up and got back on his sled, but we later learned he had a concussion.
It probably wasn’t his first — we routinely fell out of the swing tree — but we also then rode standing up in the back of the pickup truck and had nuclear material in our chemistry sets.
We had quite a time in our childhood and it was rare that anyone got hurt. There was Eddie’s concussion, a couple of broken arms from the zip line and the little incident where Dad let us jump off and then jump back on the drag bar while he harrowed the potato field. I overshot once and landed between two rows of the discs, but the only damage was a Spoolies hair curler that was sliced by the blades.
Despite the occasional mishap, we survived, and I think the fun was greater because Dad never said, “Watch out now, or you’ll hurt yourselves.” He claimed that would make us self-conscious and just increase the risk of injury.
Probably the most flagrant example of Dad’s philosophy was the summer he was building us a new house. I was 3 years old but wanted to help, so he hoisted me up on the roof to hand him nails. Gary was below me, arms outstretched in case I fell.
Mom came out, saw me up there and yelled, “Vin, make her get down before she kills herself.” I still remember the look on Dad’s face as he said, “I’m sorry, hon, but Mom had made you think too much about being up here and now you really could hurt yourself. You have to get down.”
Don’t get me wrong. I support things like bike helmets, seat belts, watchful parents and masks worn during pandemics. But I’m glad I grew up on a farm at a time when kids made up their own games and rules.
And when you had a coconspirator parent like my dad who was full of bright ideas on ways for kids to entertain themselves, well, that was even better.
It’s not your Amazon Christmas, but it was magical, and sometimes I miss it.
