Elaine Lidholm column: Remembering Christmas before Amazon

It probably wasn’t his first — we routinely fell out of the swing tree — but we also then rode standing up in the back of the pickup truck and had nuclear material in our chemistry sets.

We had quite a time in our childhood and it was rare that anyone got hurt. There was Eddie’s concussion, a couple of broken arms from the zip line and the little incident where Dad let us jump off and then jump back on the drag bar while he harrowed the potato field. I overshot once and landed between two rows of the discs, but the only damage was a Spoolies hair curler that was sliced by the blades.

Despite the occasional mishap, we survived, and I think the fun was greater because Dad never said, “Watch out now, or you’ll hurt yourselves.” He claimed that would make us self-conscious and just increase the risk of injury.

Probably the most flagrant example of Dad’s philosophy was the summer he was building us a new house. I was 3 years old but wanted to help, so he hoisted me up on the roof to hand him nails. Gary was below me, arms outstretched in case I fell.