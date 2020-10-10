Election 2020: A Q&A with Daniel Gade

In eight out of the past 12 years, Congress has operated in a state of divided government. What issues would you be willing to work across the aisle on and generate compromise?

COVID-19 has created a situation where leaders no longer have a choice on what we are going to work across the aisle to solve. Now our businesses need help, our health care capacity is being strangled and parents are seeing firsthand what’s going on in our kids’ schools.

I am in this race to solve hard problems like these. Mark Warner had a chance to deliver much-needed relief to Virginia families, including additional testing and vaccine funding. Sadly, he voted to withhold relief from Virginia families because it was a Republican proposal. Career politicians like my opponent view this crisis as a tool to push a partisan agenda and score cheap political points, not solve hard problems like I have done in 25 years of military service.

Once we win this war against COVID-19, I will work with Democrats and Republicans to regain our record economic growth, reform a health care system that puts patients first and ensure our education system meets the needs of a post-coronavirus America.