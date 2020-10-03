Election 2020: A Q&A with Donald J. Trump

The coronavirus pandemic has hit our economy hard, especially small businesses. What would you say to a small-business owner in Virginia who is struggling to stay afloat?

I have been and always will be a champion of small businesses. Small businesses are the engine of our economy and how people of all backgrounds can achieve their American dream. These endless and draconian lockdowns unnecessarily are crushing small businesses.

My administration has provided Virginia’s small businesses with $12.5 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, which have protected 1 million jobs in Virginia. Businesses and schools must reopen, and they safely can do so with the rapid tests and personal protective equipment that my administration has provided.

Under my administration, new business applications in Virginia are up by more than 16%. My low-tax, pro-growth, deregulatory economic agenda once again will unleash the full potential of small businesses in Virginia.

My opponent has said that he once again would shutdown our economy if he was told to do so. He would devastate small businesses and working families with a $4 trillion tax hike right in the midst of our record-breaking economic recovery. Virginians simply cannot afford that.