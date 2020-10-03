Election 2020: A Q&A with Donald J. Trump

How would Virginia benefit under your leadership?
Virginia will continue to flourish under my second term. Before the coronavirus artificially interrupted our historic economy, Virginia saw tremendous economic growth. More than 110,000 Virginians were lifted off food stamps. Homelessness dropped by 7.7%. In just the past four months, we have gained back more than 188,000 jobs in Virginia, cutting the unemployment rate nearly in half from 11.2% to 6.1%.
Under my leadership, the great state of Virginia will continue to prosper like never before. Virginia’s manufacturing, farming and ranching communities will thrive under my renegotiated trade deals. We will continue building off the “Great American Comeback” to put Virginian working families first after decades of being ignored and forgotten by the Washington, D.C., elites.
My opponent would devastate Virginia. His radical energy policies will kill the more than 148,000 energy jobs in Virginia. His public option would put 10 of Virginia’s rural hospitals at a high risk of closing, decimating rural Virginians’ access to critical medical care.
Virginians are proud to serve. Around 130,000 are active duty personnel and nearly 1 in 12 is a veteran. How will your administration promote safety and success for our military members and their families?
I always have been committed to supporting and defending the men and women who protect our great nation. That’s why my administration made it a priority to rebuild our military and restore America’s strength on the world’s stage.
Under my leadership, Congress passed three historic National Defense Authorization Acts, which have provided historic levels of funding — including $738 billion for the 2020 fiscal year — as well as a much-deserved and much-needed 3.1% pay raise for our troops, the largest in a decade.
But it is not enough to support just our active military. My administration has ensured that all those who serve our flag and country have the support and resources they need when they return home. I secured $92 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) — the highest level of funding in history.
We revolutionized the VA with the MISSION Act and provided $2.1 billion in additional funding for the Veterans Choice Program, increasing their access to critical care. My administration’s PREVENTS Initiative is fighting to end the tragedy of veteran suicide. I also signed a memorandum that eliminates 100% of student loan debt for permanently disabled veterans.
I will continue to end endless wars and bring our troops home through my second term. Under my administration, no veteran or active service member will feel abandoned like they have been by previous administrations.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit our economy hard, especially small businesses. What would you say to a small-business owner in Virginia who is struggling to stay afloat?
I have been and always will be a champion of small businesses. Small businesses are the engine of our economy and how people of all backgrounds can achieve their American dream. These endless and draconian lockdowns unnecessarily are crushing small businesses.
My administration has provided Virginia’s small businesses with $12.5 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, which have protected 1 million jobs in Virginia. Businesses and schools must reopen, and they safely can do so with the rapid tests and personal protective equipment that my administration has provided.
Under my administration, new business applications in Virginia are up by more than 16%. My low-tax, pro-growth, deregulatory economic agenda once again will unleash the full potential of small businesses in Virginia.
My opponent has said that he once again would shutdown our economy if he was told to do so. He would devastate small businesses and working families with a $4 trillion tax hike right in the midst of our record-breaking economic recovery. Virginians simply cannot afford that.
Virginia state health officials have said that if and when a COVID-19 vaccine arrives, it will be mandatory. Do you support this? Why or why not?
I stated in May that the coronavirus vaccine will be voluntary. I encourage all Virginians who are able to do so to get the vaccine and to continue practicing hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing whenever possible so we can put this plague in our past.
My administration launched Operation Warp Speed to mobilize the full resources of the federal government and the private sector to develop, trial, and deploy a safe and effective vaccine in record time. The smartest minds in our country — who are the best in the world — are working to bring this vaccine to the American people. When it is approved, the federal government will be ready to deploy the vaccine across the country.
Unfortunately, my opponent continues to undermine public health by spreading baseless anti-vaccination conspiracy theories that only will prolong this global pandemic. This reckless and dangerous anti-science rhetoric is putting American lives at risk.