Election 2020: A Q&A with Joe Biden

The coronavirus pandemic has hit our economy hard, especially small businesses. What would you say to a small-business owner in Virginia who is struggling to stay afloat?

We are in a deeper economic hole than we should be because of President Trump’s failure to respond to the pandemic, and the pace of recovery now has slowed because of Trump’s continued inability to come up with a plan to control the virus. As of August, the number of small businesses open in Virginia had decreased by 16% since January 2020 overall.

I’ve called for repurposing the more than $200 billion in Treasury Department bailout money that Trump failed to deliver to the small businesses and communities it was intended for, and the more than $100 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding that Trump allowed to go unused even as small businesses suffered.

Under my plan for economic recovery, I’ll overhaul the PPP to guarantee every qualifying small business with 50 employees or fewer gets relief. I’ll also leverage $150 billion in new venture capital, private equity and low-interest loans for new and established small businesses, especially those owned by people of color.