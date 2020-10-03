Election 2020: A Q&A with Joe Biden

How would Virginia benefit under your leadership?
Virginia, like the rest of the country, is experiencing the effects of President Donald Trump’s failed leadership. Trump refused to be honest with the American people about the severity of the COVID-19 virus and more than 3,000 Virginians have lost their lives. The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act and remove health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, including those suffering from long-term effects of COVID-19.
Virginians deserve real leadership in the White House. As president, I will get the virus under control, listen to science and the experts, and make sure our communities and our economy recover from the pandemic. I will protect and expand access to quality, affordable health care, including for those with pre-existing conditions. Under my administration, we will build an economy that’s more vibrant and more powerful precisely because everybody will be cut in on the deal.
We will invest in infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation, and caregiving to create millions of good-paying jobs; advance racial equity; and we will enact a dozen middle-class tax cuts so Virginia’s working families finally get a fair shot.
Virginians are proud to serve. Around 130,000 are active duty personnel and nearly 1 in 12 is a veteran. How will your administration promote safety and success for our military members and their families?
As a nation, we have many obligations, but we only have one truly sacred obligation — to prepare and equip those we send into harm’s way, and to care for them and their families, both while they are deployed and after they return home. As the proud parent of a son who served in Iraq, I’ve made supporting military spouses, caregivers and children a focus of my service. As president, I’ll modernize compensation of military service members to keep pace with the current economy.
Far too many military families are struggling to make ends meet and 20% of Virginia military families report food insecurity. That is unacceptable. A Biden-Harris administration also will create stability by increasing time between permanent change of station moves, expanding professional and economic opportunities for military spouses, improving support for caregivers, strengthening military child education and guaranteeing safe housing.
During the Obama-Biden administration, Jill and I made supporting our military families a signature issue — and a personal priority. She, together with first lady Michelle Obama, created Joining Forces, a national initiative driving top-level focus on the issues that matter to military families, service members and veterans, including employment, education and wellness. Under my administration, we will relaunch and strengthen Joining Forces.
I also will work to expand access to behavioral health care, ensure that the VA Medical Center has enough full-time women’s primary care physicians for Virginia’s 103,000 women veterans who are eligible for care, and drive down veteran unemployment by ensuring that transitioning service members are able to access job training and placement services prior to their end of active duty service.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit our economy hard, especially small businesses. What would you say to a small-business owner in Virginia who is struggling to stay afloat?
We are in a deeper economic hole than we should be because of President Trump’s failure to respond to the pandemic, and the pace of recovery now has slowed because of Trump’s continued inability to come up with a plan to control the virus. As of August, the number of small businesses open in Virginia had decreased by 16% since January 2020 overall.
I’ve called for repurposing the more than $200 billion in Treasury Department bailout money that Trump failed to deliver to the small businesses and communities it was intended for, and the more than $100 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding that Trump allowed to go unused even as small businesses suffered.
Under my plan for economic recovery, I’ll overhaul the PPP to guarantee every qualifying small business with 50 employees or fewer gets relief. I’ll also leverage $150 billion in new venture capital, private equity and low-interest loans for new and established small businesses, especially those owned by people of color.
Virginia state health officials have said that if and when a COVID-19 vaccine arrives, it will be mandatory. Do you support this? Why or why not?
I am deeply grateful to scientists working around the clock to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. I trust vaccines. I trust the scientists. But I don’t trust President Trump — and the American people can’t either. The stakes are too high, and American families already have suffered and sacrificed far too much. That is why I have laid out three questions the Trump administration must answer to assure the American people that politics will play no role in the approval and distribution of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Distributing a vaccine to the entire population is as complex and challenging as the most sensitive military operation. If I am elected president, I will begin implementing an effective distribution plan from the minute I take office. It will include: a detailed timeline for when people will get the vaccine, a clear delineation of priority populations, the specific means and mechanisms of shipping and storage, and the division of responsibility at every level of government.