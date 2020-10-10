Election 2020: A Q&A with Mark Warner

In eight out of the past 12 years, Congress has operated in a state of divided government. What issues would you be willing to work across the aisle on and generate compromise?
I’ve spent nearly 30 years in the commonwealth, first as a businessman before going into public service — and the reason I went into public service was to get things done.
When I was governor, Virginia was the best managed state and the best state for business, all done on a bipartisan basis with a 2-to-1 Republican legislature. As your senator, I’m proud to have gotten 55 of my bills signed into law, including a law that cut red tape for small businesses.
And, this summer, the president signed my bipartisan bill that will make a record investment in national parks, and also create 10,000 jobs in Virginia, into law. I’ve also consistently worked with the bipartisan Gang of Six to support the Simpson-Bowles plan to rein in our debt and deficit.
When the nation began reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, I worked alongside the treasury secretary and Republican colleagues in passing $3 trillion in CARES Act relief funding, in part to support small businesses.
The truth is: Even before the pandemic, our economy was changing. We need leaders who are focused on making sure Virginians succeed in our new tech-driven economy. I believe there is a lot of room to come together and work on this hand-in-hand to improve economic opportunities for all Virginians, whether it’s through delivery of universal broadband, increasing investments in low-income and minority communities, or giving workers the ability to move up the career ladder by supporting smart upskilling proposals.
One of the Senate’s most critical roles is the confirmation of federal judges and Supreme Court justices. What qualities do you think are necessary for an individual to serve on the bench?
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a great jurist. My three daughters live in a more open and just America because of Justice Ginsburg. I believe that the next justice to sit on the Supreme Court should embody many of the same qualities, because at its best, the Supreme Court upholds the words inscribed on its facade: Equal Justice Under Law.
The next Supreme Court justice is going to deal with issues that impact the lives of Americans in a deeply personal way. One of the first issues the court will take up, just two weeks after the election, is the viability of the Affordable Care Act, the law that protects some 3.4 million Virginians with pre-existing conditions, including my daughter.
The next justice also will make critical decisions about civil rights, voting rights and decisions about whether reproductive rights will be protected. Right now, Virginians, and Americans across the country, already are voting. They have a right to have their voices heard.
State and local governments have been scrambling to find resources to cope with the coronavirus, citing a lack of help from the federal government. What do you believe is the role of Congress in providing assistance?
The hard truth is: It didn’t have to be this way. We shouldn’t have schools and universities competing against hospitals to locate personal protective equipment (PPE) and tests.
We shouldn’t have states competing against other states. We need a national testing strategy and we need a national strategy to deliver PPE. I believe this administration’s failure to properly address the crisis led to the loss of revenues for state and local governments.
Moving forward, it will be critical that we include additional funding for local and state governments in potential aid packages, and that’s one thing that should be in the next aid package. Local governments should not have to tighten their budgets; face hiring freezes, furloughs and layoffs; and cut essential services during this crisis. We’re seeing layoffs of police, firefighters and EMTs because their revenue streams have dried up. It’s caused enormous harm in a lot of local communities.
How will you vote for the proposed constitutional amendment about redistricting — yes or no — and why?
I already have voted early in-person as all Virginians can do through Oct. 31. I voted in favor of this initiative and here’s why: I believe in nonpartisan redistricting and it’s an improvement over our current broken redistricting system. Voters should choose their elected leaders, not the other way around.
The amendment is not perfect, and I do understand the concerns that have been raised by many of my friends. We have to be vigilant about ensuring that the voting strength of minority communities is not diluted. At the end of the day, this should not be about what I, or any other politician think. It should be about what the people think.