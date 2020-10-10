Election 2020: A Q&A with Mark Warner

In eight out of the past 12 years, Congress has operated in a state of divided government. What issues would you be willing to work across the aisle on and generate compromise?

I’ve spent nearly 30 years in the commonwealth, first as a businessman before going into public service — and the reason I went into public service was to get things done.

When I was governor, Virginia was the best managed state and the best state for business, all done on a bipartisan basis with a 2-to-1 Republican legislature. As your senator, I’m proud to have gotten 55 of my bills signed into law, including a law that cut red tape for small businesses.

And, this summer, the president signed my bipartisan bill that will make a record investment in national parks, and also create 10,000 jobs in Virginia, into law. I’ve also consistently worked with the bipartisan Gang of Six to support the Simpson-Bowles plan to rein in our debt and deficit.

When the nation began reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, I worked alongside the treasury secretary and Republican colleagues in passing $3 trillion in CARES Act relief funding, in part to support small businesses.