Election 2020 and the 1st Congressional District: A Q&A with Qasim Rashid

Part of the challenge of serving in Congress is finding consensus amid a diverse set of 435 districts. What issues do you think are most necessary to fight for in your district?

On top of the health and economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, folks in Virginia are struggling with quality of life. We need access to quality health care, access to high-speed broadband internet. We need to address increasing income inequality, fix the lack of a living wage and ensure truly equal protection under the law. We also must take emergency action to address the existential threat of climate change.

These three issues all are interrelated, but if we tackle broadband, then everything else gets easier to fix. If you have money and you live in the right place, you have high-speed internet. You might even be able to work from home or see your health care provider via video chat. But many working people don’t have the access to these opportunities.

Broadband is foundational to economic opportunity in the 21st century.

COVID-19 has accelerated challenges for families across the commonwealth. How would you grade Congress’ work in helping Americans get through the pandemic? Identify some successes and failures.