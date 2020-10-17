Election 2020 and the 4th Congressional District: A Q&A with Donald McEachin

With two-year terms and never-ending campaign cycles, members of the Virginia delegation are fortunate to be based near Washington, D.C. How would you budget time spent in D.C. versus home?

I am in Congress to support my district and to improve Virginians’ lives. I make certain I am in D.C. for votes and committee hearings but I try to spend my time here in the district. We hold a range of events from town halls, and now tele-town halls, to panel discussions to roundtables so I can learn from my constituents and provide helpful information to them.

Just this past month, I toured the post office and hosted a roundtable with farmers, one on maternal mortality and a conversation about the census.

I often meet with constituents about issues or concerns. However, even when I am in Washington, I have dedicated staffers who diligently work to respond to constituents and to help them with any issues with federal agencies. We have been able to return more than $3 million owed to constituents by federal agencies from problems such as missing tax refunds to absent veterans’ benefits.

How will you vote for the proposed constitutional amendment about redistricting — “yes” or “no” — and why?