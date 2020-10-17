Election 2020 and the 7th Congressional District: A Q&A with Abigail Spanberger

When we should have been coordinated in our response and testing efforts, states instead were competing with each other for personal protective equipment and testing components, and there is still no national testing strategy despite bipartisan congressional agreement that we must have one.

In our district, our long-term care facilities particularly were impacted, as it took months for the administration to distribute the funds Congress had approved.

I worked to ensure the release of this funding that was so vital to protecting the lives of many of our most susceptible neighbors.

With two-year terms and never-ending campaign cycles, members of the Virginia delegation are fortunate to be based near Washington, D.C. How would you budget time spent in D.C. versus home?

Central Virginia is my home. It’s the place where my husband and I grew up, and it’s the place where we are proud to raise our family. Capitol Hill is where I legislate on behalf of the people of central Virginia, but here in our district is where I meet, engage with and become inspired by the people I serve.