Election 2020 and the 7th Congressional District: A Q&A with Nick Freitas

Part of the challenge of serving in Congress is finding consensus amid a diverse set of 435 districts. What issues do you think are most necessary to fight for in your district?

Defeating COVID-19, safely reopening the economy and making permanent the temporary regulatory cuts we’ve seen since the pandemic began are the most important issues facing our district today.

If elected, my primary goal from day one will be to find ways that help our local businesses recover from the pandemic and the government-imposed lockdowns that have crippled our economy for the past six months. It’s why the National Federation of Independent Businesses, the largest association of small businesses in America, has endorsed my campaign.

COVID-19 has accelerated challenges for families across the commonwealth. How would you grade Congress’ work in helping Americans get through the pandemic? Identify some successes and failures.

I would rate the House of Representatives’ response to COVID-19 to be an abject failure. At a time when the American people are suffering on a scale we scarcely have seen in modern history, Congress has chosen to spend millions bailing out politically connected institutions like the Kennedy Center, while ignoring the people who need help the most.