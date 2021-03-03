Eli Jones and Stephanie Metherall column: Rights restoration: Giving Virginia and its citizens a second chance

By making the restoration of rights automatic upon release, we will allow our fellow Virginians who have paid their debt to society to access their rights without being bogged down by court fees, or the lengthy parole and probation process.

By making use of an automatic restoration system, Virginia will balance accountability and fairness, while achieving greater justice for all. And automatic restoration brings our commonwealth in line with 39 states that already have some form of this equitable approach, 18 of which automatically restore voting rights upon release from incarceration.

Virginia has become increasingly willing to be honest about its racist and discriminatory past, and to make real steps to repair historic wrongs. The passage of HJR 555 continues to move Virginia forward, not just for people of color, but for all of us.

As Bryan Stevenson, civil rights attorney and author of “Just Mercy,” has said, “None of us is as bad as the worst thing we have done.”

Virginia should be a place that believes in second chances, grace and redemption for everyone, because we all make mistakes. We as a commonwealth do not want to only be defined by our past. This year, we chose to give our fellow Virginians the same privilege.