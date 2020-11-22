Elias Neujahr and Lauren Moore column: Answering the community's call for a free-standing children's hospital

There are great children’s hospitals around the country, special places that occupy a prominent and respected place in their communities. What they have in common are the strong bases of community support that have built and sustained them. Within those communities are partners who advocate for children’s health and philanthropists who fuel it. These partnerships represent a powerful alliance, bringing together the vital donors with the medical resources to create something truly remarkable.

At the groundbreaking of the new children’s tower, CHoR mom Marisa Cherry reminded us that even amid celebrations of progress, our focus must remain on the children and families who will enter our doors on some of their hardest days. Days of a new diagnosis, relapse or hard news — but with these hard days come hope and drive, and a spirit of the possible.

It’s for Marisa’s daughter, Lauren, who has beaten brain cancer (twice), that we call on the best of our community to rise to this challenge, one gift at a time. We hope many of you will join us on this journey, knowing that your involvement makes the difference. Lauren deserves nothing less, nor do so many other hopeful children.