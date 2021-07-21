Elizabeth Adams column: Child tax credit expansion is an unparalleled opportunity to improve child nutrition

We are embarking on a historic policy change that will provide economic support to millions of families.

Under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the expanded child tax credit will provide fully refundable monthly payments — up to $300 per child — through the end of 2021.

These changes are far from trivial; millions of children will be lifted out of poverty, and years of systematic inequalities that excluded the lowest earning families will be reversed. As a result, this presents the likelihood that the expanded child tax credit also will provide immense opportunities for improving children’s health and nutrition.

Imagine a single mother who is working multiple jobs to support her three children younger than age 6. She strives each day to provide enough food for her family, living paycheck to paycheck and longing for a day when she can provide sufficient nutrient-rich foods her children to grow and thrive.

Over the next six months, this family — and the millions like them — will begin to receive the economic support they need. For this mother, this means an additional $900 each month, an amount that surely will be life-changing.