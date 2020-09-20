Elizabeth Reynolds column: Your oral health is essential

We were committed to reopening safely and responsibly. I was proud to share these new rigorous and thorough guidelines at the governor’s press conference in April.

According to the U.S. surgeon general, oral health is essential to our overall health. Research has shown that poor oral health can complicate other serious health issues and dentists also can identify signs that point to other issues, like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and endocarditis. Periodontitis, a severe gum infection often caused by poor brushing and flossing habits that lead to a buildup of bacteria, is linked to heart disease, stroke and bacterial pneumonia.

The longer patients go without preventive dental care, the more likely their untreated disease will worsen. Untreated tooth decay seldom gets better over time. Rather, it can lead to infection that could spread throughout the body and become life-threatening, increased pain and tooth loss.

When it comes to our kids, oral care also is critical. It is important to teach children proper oral health habits at home and to visit with the dentist regularly starting at age 1.