Elizabeth Reynolds column: Your oral health is essential

When I was elected president of the Virginia Dental Association’s (VDA) board of directors this past fall, I never imagined I would stand beside the governor of Virginia the following spring to announce enhanced safety guidelines for dental offices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world. It has caused devastating personal losses and created financial burdens. It also has reshaped how we practice dentistry.
Thanks to science-based guidance and ongoing collaborations with health experts and public officials, your next visit to the dentist’s office in Virginia is safe. And it’s an appointment you shouldn’t put off.
Virginia’s dental offices closed on March 17 to nonemergency care to preserve needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and hospital staff, and to develop new guidelines to protect patients, doctors and staff in dental offices.
When our offices closed, the Zoom meetings began. VDA’s board and leadership teams quickly mobilized to create guidance in coordination with the American Dental Association and state officials. We knew that the longer dental practices remained closed to preventive care and nonemergency treatment, the more likely that our patients’ untreated dental disease would progress, increasing the complexity and the cost for treatment.
While dental offices were closed for routine treatments, patients seeking urgent care were able to be treated. Dentists also used teledentistry to help patients with dental concerns.
We were committed to reopening safely and responsibly. I was proud to share these new rigorous and thorough guidelines at the governor’s press conference in April.
According to the U.S. surgeon general, oral health is essential to our overall health. Research has shown that poor oral health can complicate other serious health issues and dentists also can identify signs that point to other issues, like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and endocarditis. Periodontitis, a severe gum infection often caused by poor brushing and flossing habits that lead to a buildup of bacteria, is linked to heart disease, stroke and bacterial pneumonia.
The longer patients go without preventive dental care, the more likely their untreated disease will worsen. Untreated tooth decay seldom gets better over time. Rather, it can lead to infection that could spread throughout the body and become life-threatening, increased pain and tooth loss.
When it comes to our kids, oral care also is critical. It is important to teach children proper oral health habits at home and to visit with the dentist regularly starting at age 1.
Dentists long have been infection control experts who have used strong prevention protocols and techniques in their practices. With the onset of the coronavirus, practices across Virginia have added safety measures to that already strong foundation. Limiting patients to allow for even more thorough cleaning between appointments, requiring masks be worn in entrance areas, initiating patient screenings and reducing the number of patients in the waiting area are just some of the changes dentists have made.
Dentists themselves have updated hygiene and treatment procedures. You shouldn’t be surprised to see them in additional PPE — both for their safety and your safety.
All of these precautions are helping to ensure a safe experience for Virginians.
We know navigating experiences in your daily life can be intimidating and sometimes scary during this pandemic. If you have concerns or questions, call your dentist’s office. Dentists are ready to answer questions and deliver critical oral care to patients.
The VDA celebrates its 150th anniversary this November. I am proud of our history of providing oral health care across the state. I also am excited for what the future will bring as we find new ways to better deliver essential oral health care to Virginians.
If you haven’t already, it’s time to return to the dentist. Your oral health — and your overall health — depends on it.
Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds is president of the Virginia Dental Association and practices dentistry at Brown Reynolds Snow LeNoir Dentistry. Contact her at: elizabethvadental@gmail.com