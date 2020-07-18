Over the past 16 weeks, Virginia has received more claims for unemployment benefits — nearly 1 million — than it did during the entire Great Recession of 2007-09.
This unprecedented crisis has been met with an unprecedented response. Since mid-March, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has quadrupled call-center staff, ramped up staffing in the unemployment insurance division by nearly 50% and issued benefits payments totaling close to $6 billion. As of late June, more than 75% of those who had applied for unemployment benefits received payment.
Unemployment insurance is a complicated program governed by state and federal law, and it is an important part of society’s economic safety net.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia enjoyed record low unemployment and the state’s budget for the unemployment insurance program was more than 40% lower than where it was in 2011. Eighty-two employees staffed VEC’s call centers and the commission’s unemployment insurance division staff averaged less than 1,000 hours of overtime per month.
By late spring, the COVID-19 pandemic had affected 1 in 5 Virginia workers. The commission has hired and trained hundreds of new employees; we’ve opened new call centers and increased staffing to 458 employees, with more to come. We’ve increased unemployment insurance division staff from 432 to more than 700; average monthly overtime has increased to more than 13,000 hours.
Amid all of this activity, staff members have tirelessly worked to learn and implement new unemployment benefits programs that Congress created. These new federal programs are:
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
- It was created to help the self-employed or “gig” worker, who isn’t eligible for traditional unemployment benefits, and provides up to 39 weeks of benefits. Virginia implemented this in April.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
- It was created to help people whose unemployment benefits already have run out and provides up to 13 weeks of additional benefits. Virginia implemented this on July 2.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.
- It was created to provide an additional $600 to anyone receiving state or federal unemployment benefits. It runs until July 25, unless Congress changes the law.
Like regular unemployment, these new federal programs are based on eligibility. Additional flexibility provided by the U.S. Department of Labor and Gov. Ralph Northam have resulted in more Virginia workers qualifying for benefits. Nevertheless, not everyone will qualify.
Top reasons for denial or delay include:
- A person’s reason for being out of work. If the reason is for anything other than layoff or furlough, an administrative review must be conducted.
- Errors or inconsistent information in an initial application. Incorrect Social Security numbers or banking information can lead to delays and a lack of payment.
- Failure to submit weekly certification for every week that a person is out of work.
- A person’s reportable weekly wages exceed their maximum weekly benefit (the state maximum is $378).
About 80,000 cases currently require an administrative review. We are working hard to ensure we are upholding our responsibility to diligently review these cases as efficiently as possible.
We know that many people have been frustrated because they haven’t received benefits, or are struggling to reach a staff member. While we have hired more people, the commission’s call centers continue to answer more than 60,000 calls per week.
The commission’s website, www.vec.virginia.gov, remains the best way to file an Unemployment Insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application. For those who need to file a weekly certification, the most efficient way is to dial 1-800-897-5630.
For Virginia workers who want to check the status of their claim, reset a PIN or perform a task such as changing their address, staff members at our local offices can help. A list of those offices and their contact information can be found at: www.vec.virginia.gov/find-a-job/vec-local-offices
You can call any office, not necessarily the one closest to where you live.
With all of Virginia in Phase 3 of reopening, many workers are being asked to return to work. The Virginia Employment Commission understands COVID-19 has impacted more than an individual’s place of employment, and many workers are struggling to find child care with summer camps and day care closed.
Those who have had their benefits payments stopped because of a health or child care issue related to the pandemic may appeal the termination of their benefits. Each of these cases, however, will need to be evaluated in accordance with state and federal guidance.
The impacts of the current pandemic on public health and the economy have been nothing short of terrible, and like everyone else, we look forward to a time when these challenges are overcome. In the meantime, everyone at VEC remains committed to helping every Virginia worker and family who needs financial assistance, and we will continue to use every available resource to do so.
