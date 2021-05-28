Ellen Renee Adams and Daniel Staffenberg column: A Jewish community brokenhearted and worried

This is an issue of two peoples’ claim to the same land. At its inception, the Jewish claim was refuted by many Arab nations, who attacked the fledgling country. Had Israel’s right to exist not been rejected then, and many times since, and had negotiations that the U.S. had helped broker proceeded further, there would be a Palestinian State alongside a Jewish State today.

The refrain echoed in Williams’ column is that this is an issue of white versus Black. The Jewish community locally, and especially in Israel, includes many Jews of color. In fact, it is estimated that only 30% of Israel’s citizens are white Ashkenazi Jews of European descent.

To imply that Black and Jewish communities must be at odds shows a complete lack of understanding of the Jewish community and its diversity.

It also ignores the decades of shared work done by our communities to combat racism, white supremacy and work toward shared prosperity. Unfortunately, the generalization that all Jews look alike goes hand in hand with bias that is at the root of prejudice and antisemitism.