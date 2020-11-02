Elliott Warren column: Virginia needs VMI, now more than ever

It means that we endured the last true adversarial military college in the nation through the grueling experience of the Ratline. It means that we have an unwavering sense of personal honor and implicitly can be trusted by anyone with the slightest knowledge of VMI. It means that we have a strong foundation for discipline and servant-leadership. It also means that we have joined the ranks of the famously loyal VMI alumni.

The fervor with which VMI alumni support their alma mater is neither unfounded nor undeserving; VMI was the defining experience of my life as it was for so many others. The institute provided us with the bedrock for a life of excellence and an earnest commitment to the ideals of honor, duty and service to the nation.

Would Virginia be better off without George C. Marshall, class of 1901, the man who helped ensure the Allied victory in World War II and whose plan lifted Europe out of the post-war depression and earned him the Nobel Peace Prize?

What of the 15 VMI graduates who died on the field of honor serving our nation in the global war on terror?

Would Howell prefer a Virginia without Nina Srikongyos, class of 2015, my former platoon sergeant and one of the first women in this country to graduate from Ranger School?