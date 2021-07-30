Ellis M. West column: Redistricting and communities of interest

This means that within many potential legislative districts, a large number of “communities of interest” will exist, and even if the VRC were to consider them all, it cannot preserve them all. In preserving one or more of them, it will necessarily divide other communities.

This leads to the third question: Which “communities of interest” should the VRC preserve? Should it rank those in any given area, and if so, on what basis? According to how many members they have? But can that be ascertained?

And what if the interest of a large community is rather trivial in nature? Also, should the intensity of a community’s commitment to its interest be a factor? Questions like these make the goal of preserving such communities in legislative districts appear ludicrous.

Ultimately, however, it is “interests” and not “communities” that are at stake, which leads to the fourth question: Why should any interest be protected by the VRC?

After all, it is individuals — not communities or interests — who vote, and individuals have both many different interests and the same basic interests. Also, most do not vote on the basis of a single interest.