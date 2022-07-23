Ellis M. West column: Supreme Court creates establishment clause confusion

Are official prayer and Bible-reading about to return to public schools? Numerous constitutional law professors across the United States believe that soon will happen — at least in some states.

If it does, it will be because of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. The issue was whether the school district could prohibit a football coach from kneeling and praying in the middle of the field following a game — sometimes, but not always, with some players joining him.

When the coach, Joseph Kennedy, was fired for refusing to stop these prayers, he sued the school district for violating his First Amendment right to free exercise of religion. The district justified his firing primarily on two grounds:

1) Kennedy’s conduct indirectly coerced some of his players into praying with him, violating their religious freedom.

2) If the school allowed him to pray so publicly at a school-sponsored event, it would violate the First Amendment’s establishment clause: Government “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

To understand this second reason, recall the court’s 1963 decision in Abington School District v. Schempp. It struck down official prayer and Bible-reading in public schools, ruling the establishment clause requires government, including public schools, to be neutral with respect to religion. Neutrality requires the withdrawal of “all legislative power respecting religious belief or the expression thereof.”

The court added that neutrality prohibits any law or government action whose “purpose” or “primary effect” is “the advancement or inhibition of religion.” Applying that test to officially prescribed prayer and Bible-reading in public schools, the court concluded they violate the neutrality principle, even when students are not required to attend.

The court affirmed (and supplemented) the Schempp test in the 1971 Lemon v. Kurtzman case, and it came to be called the “Lemon test”. Then in 1984, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor argued the neutrality principle prohibits government from “endorsing” any particular religion, belief or practice. The court also applied that test in some cases.

Given these precedents, it is understandable why the Bremerton School District felt allowing an employee to pray at a school event in a very public way would violate the establishment clause. A “reasonable observer” would think it “endorsed Kennedy’s religious activity by not stopping the practice.” Moreover, the lower courts all agreed with the district.

In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court rejected the district’s argument. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion held:

1) When Kennedy was praying, he was acting as a private citizen.

2) Football players’ religious freedom was not threatened because they were not “directly” coerced into praying with their coach.

3) Reasonable observers would not think the school district endorsed Kennedy’s praying.

4) Even if they did, that reason was not compelling enough to warrant infringing on Kennedy’s free exercise of religion.

Then came the most important and disturbing part of Gorsuch’s opinion: why the school district’s fear of violating the establishment clause was unwarranted. He simply dismissed the district’s interpretation of the clause — the one stated in the court’s 1963 prayer and Bible-reading decision.

Gorsuch declared the Schempp/Lemon test, including the no endorsement test, is a “misconstruction” of the clause. He also claimed, without providing explicit evidence, that “this Court long ago abandoned” the test.

Granted, some justices have criticized the test, and the court did decide a few cases without applying it (decisions generally treated as “exceptions”). But that hardly shows the court abandoned its neutrality precedent.

If the court had, it presumably would have provided a new interpretation of the establishment clause, but it did not, nor did Gorsuch do so in his Kennedy opinion. He simply said any test “had to ‘accor[d] with history and faithfully reflec[t] the understanding of the Founding Fathers.’ ”

Moreover, Gorsuch failed to explain what the “history” or original “understanding” was. Consequently, lawyers and lower court judges now are at a complete loss as to what the establishment clause prohibits.

Gorsuch’s requirement that any test accord with history and original understanding also is incoherent. These two factors often will conflict. When they do, which should prevail?

Consider the issue of whether official prayer and Bible-reading in public schools violate the establishment clause. If historical practice dictates the answer, then they don’t because for decades prior to 1963, prayer and Bible-reading were held in most public schools.

If, however, original understanding dictates the answer, then they do violate the clause. Historical evidence clearly shows early religious freedom advocates believed government has no jurisdiction over religious matters.

James Madison wrote, “[R]eligion is wholly exempt from its cognizance.” In short, they believed that government should neither favor nor disfavor any religious belief or practice, or any persons because of their religion or lack thereof.

Which of these two ways of determining what the establishment clause prohibits should prevail, and why? Again, Gorsuch does not say, although he implies history should trump original meaning.

Constitutions, however, are supposed to control historical practices — not the other way around. If a law’s constitutionality depends on whether it has been around for many years in many places, then all kinds of laws previously held unconstitutional by the court should have been upheld.

Gorsuch’s emphasis on historical practice also is inconsistent with the rule of law. Distinguished legal scholar Michael McConnell has explained, “If the Constitution is law, it must embody principles so that we can ensure that like cases are treated alike, and that those governed by the Constitution can understand what is required of them ... [Otherwise] we would have nothing but miscellaneous glimpses of constitutional meaning.”

The crucial question in an establishment clause case should be whether a challenged law is consistent with some general principle, not how long or widely it has been in existence. The court, however, now provides no such principle.

Where does this leave official school prayer and Bible-reading? Who knows? But the court’s confusing treatment of the establishment clause surely will tempt schools to reinstate them.