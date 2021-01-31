Ellis M. West column: What to do with the filibuster?

Now that we have a new U.S. Senate, one important issue that it must address is whether to retain, eliminate or modify the filibuster. Traditionally, the filibuster was one or more senators getting and keeping the floor of the Senate for as long as they physically were able to do so, thereby preventing a vote on a bill that they opposed.
Now, the term refers to a Senate rule that allows just one senator, by simply objecting, to prevent a vote on a bill, until and unless at least 60 senators vote for “cloture” — a motion to send the bill to the floor for a vote. In effect, the filibuster means that controversial bills require 60 votes to pass the Senate. Currently, however, it does not apply to nominations to positions in the judicial and executive branches or to so-called “reconciliation” or budget bills.
The filibuster is controversial because it prevents majority rule in the Senate and, thus, the passage of laws supposedly favored by a majority of the American people. It is one of the main causes of “do-nothing” congresses, about which Americans have been complaining for some time now. Not surprisingly, many prominent politicians, such as former President Barack Obama, have called for the elimination of the filibuster. Its defenders argue that it prevents “radical” measures from becoming laws.
Even if one believes in majority rule, however, it does not follow that the filibuster should be eliminated, for it does not necessarily prevent the majority from ruling. It all depends on which majority one has in mind. If it is the majority party in the Senate, then, yes, the filibuster sometimes prevents that majority from ruling. If, however, it is the majority of the American people, then the filibuster sometimes might uphold majority rule.
To understand how this could be, one must understand that the U.S. Senate is a most undemocratic, unrepresentative legislative body — because each state, regardless of its population, has two senators. Thus, Wyoming, with approximately 582,300 residents, has the same number of senators as California, even though the latter has more than 67 times as many residents. Similarly, Texas has approximately 47 times as many residents as Vermont, but the same number of senators.
Such an arrangement obviously violates the basic principle of political equality — that persons’ votes should have equal weight — the principle that led the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964 (Reynolds v. Sims) to declare unconstitutional state laws that gave counties with widely varying populations the same number of senators in their state legislatures. In so doing, the court clearly implied that the U.S. Senate is an unjust, malapportioned legislative body, but said it could do nothing about it because the system of electing U.S. senators is “ingrained” in the Constitution.
The system for electing U.S. senators also means that the political party with a majority in the Senate often might represent a minority of the American people. This happens when a large percentage of those senators comes from states with few people, and many of the senators in the minority party come from states with large populations. To ascertain whether the Senate’s majority party represents the majority of the American people, one only needs to compare the total number of votes received by all of its members with the total number of votes received by all the members of the minority party. If the latter is greater than the former, then clearly the Senate’s majority party does not represent a majority of the American people.
Regarding such an outcome, the Supreme Court in Reynolds had this to say, “Logically, in a society ostensibly grounded on representative government, it would seem reasonable that a majority of the people of a State could elect a majority of that State’s legislators To conclude differently, and to sanction minority control of state legislative bodies, would appear to deny majority rights in a way that far surpasses any possible denial of minority rights that might otherwise be thought to result.” Although this was written in reference to state legislatures, it applies just as much, if not more, to the U.S. Senate.
In relation to the filibuster, what this means is that the minority party in the Senate should be allowed to filibuster bills, but only if it represents a majority of the American people, as was the case in the outgoing Senate. Only under such an arrangement can the filibuster be said to be fair and consistent with majority rule and representative government.
Fortunately, the Senate can change its rules to allow the filibuster to be used in this manner, and it should do so as quickly as possible. And there is no reason for it not to do so. As was said in Reynolds, “Our constitutional system amply provides for the protection of minorities by means other than giving them majority control of state [and national] legislatures. And the democratic ideals of equality and majority rule, which have served this Nation so well in the past, are hardly of any less significance for the present and the future.”
Ellis M. West is emeritus professor of political science at the University of Richmond. Contact him at: ewest@richmond.edu