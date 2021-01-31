Ellis M. West column: What to do with the filibuster?

Now that we have a new U.S. Senate, one important issue that it must address is whether to retain, eliminate or modify the filibuster. Traditionally, the filibuster was one or more senators getting and keeping the floor of the Senate for as long as they physically were able to do so, thereby preventing a vote on a bill that they opposed.

Now, the term refers to a Senate rule that allows just one senator, by simply objecting, to prevent a vote on a bill, until and unless at least 60 senators vote for “cloture” — a motion to send the bill to the floor for a vote. In effect, the filibuster means that controversial bills require 60 votes to pass the Senate. Currently, however, it does not apply to nominations to positions in the judicial and executive branches or to so-called “reconciliation” or budget bills.

The filibuster is controversial because it prevents majority rule in the Senate and, thus, the passage of laws supposedly favored by a majority of the American people. It is one of the main causes of “do-nothing” congresses, about which Americans have been complaining for some time now. Not surprisingly, many prominent politicians, such as former President Barack Obama, have called for the elimination of the filibuster. Its defenders argue that it prevents “radical” measures from becoming laws.