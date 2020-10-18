Ellis West column: Questions for Judge Barrett and the senators

In America, judicial review refers to a court’s examining an act of government to determine if it conflicts with the Constitution and, if it so finds, declaring the act invalid and unenforceable. The acts of government subject to judicial review include statutes passed by legislatures, as well as actions taken by other branches of government, such as law enforcement agencies. The ultimate arbiter of any act’s constitutionality is the Supreme Court.

Judicial review, at least when applied to laws passed by legislatures, clearly is undemocratic. It allows a mere five persons on the Supreme Court to overturn a law passed by a body of representatives elected by and accountable to the people. Although judicial review does not allow a court to enact a law, striking down a law is by itself an audacious exercise of power because it thwarts the will of the people. Not surprisingly, Abraham Lincoln said this about judicial review: “If the policy of the Government upon the vital questions affecting the whole people is to be irrevocably fixed by decisions of the Supreme Court ... the people will have ceased to be their own rulers.”