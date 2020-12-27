Elsa Bollmeier column: Fast fashion: Approaching the complexities of the industry

In recent years, a type of shopping called “fast fashion” has been popularized due to its quick accessibility through online browsers and its tendency to follow trends of the moment.
Fast fashion comes in more than one form, with some of it being affordable, and some of it in the mid-to-higher range in cost. Affordable online stores like SHEIN and ROMWE have gained substantial momentum, and mid-range franchises like Zara also have been popularized.
While fast fashion can be affordable, trendy and convenient, there are a host of repercussions that come from this kind of shopping habit. The 2015 documentary “The True Cost” makes the consequences of fast fashion clear: The industry perpetuates both human and environmental harm.
Employees are underpaid and face harsh working conditions that include extensive hours and exposure to dangerous pesticides. The buildings where the employees work are not always safe. In 2013, workers were forced to continue their employment in a structurally unsound building in Bangladesh, which collapsed while they were on shift.
This led to preventable deaths and injuries, as the precarious nature of the structure was known by upper-level management. Moreover, the environmental damage of fast fashion is overwhelming.
The industry is a leading cause of land and water pollution, and a perpetrator of pesticide contamination. I highly recommend watching “The True Cost” to gain profound insight into the detrimental environmental harms that come with the fast fashion industry.
So what should we, as the consumer, do to combat the ill-effects of the fast fashion industry? Should we stop supporting the industry through the use of our purchasing power? Some would reply with an outright “yes” in response to that question.
Boycotting is one option, as there are a number of alternatives outside of the realm of fast fashion. Some of these options are obvious, such as secondhand shopping at chains like Goodwill or local shops.
This strategy is quite sustainable in that it is not generating additional environmental harm since the clothing items already have been bought and worn. This is one of the best ways to reduce environmental harms and keep functional items out of the ever-expanding trash dumps.
Other alternatives are becoming more accessible, such as purchasing clothing through the growing network of sustainable brands. These companies come in various sizes, both big and small. Sustainable brands can be found across the web and one example is Mussecco.
Many fashion brands generate an excessive amount of waste due to their mass production strategies. Mussecco, instead, offers a model where each item is individually made according to orders. This framework, hence, creates a minimal amount of product waste.
One admitted flaw found in this option is the reality that sustainable brands can be quite pricey, on average. Due to their better quality and usage of sustainable materials and production methods, the prices unavoidably are higher. Nonetheless, affordable and green offerings are expanding by the day. For example, Walmart, the well-known and popular retail chain, even has begun selling more sustainable offerings.
But is boycotting fast fashion in favor of alternative options enough? The solution might be more multifaceted than black and white. One long-term solution might go beyond a shopping boycott. In fact, some might argue this strategy is counterproductive. By boycotting these companies and putting them out of business, the employees will be out of work. This does no good for them.
A better option might be putting pressure on these companies to alter their policies and practices. This kind of pressure includes writing letters to CEOs, signing petitions, commenting on social media, protesting, advocating and spreading awareness.
Living a sustainable lifestyle can be about balance. You can make a trip to Goodwill, buy a Christmas gift from a local shop and still get that Zara sweater you’ve been wanting. Sustainable practices do not have to be done in absolute to have a lasting impact, and small changes along the way add up. When it comes to shopping, I believe this is the case.
Buying local or sustainable is a good act in itself; it does not necessitate a total lifestyle change. It is valuable for us to remember this when we make shopping decisions. Balance and striving to do the best we can every day is constructive, and long-term changes can be gradual.
Elsa Bollmeier of Richmond is a junior at Georgetown University who is majoring in global business. Contact her at: epb42@georgetown.edu