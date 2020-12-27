Elsa Bollmeier column: Fast fashion: Approaching the complexities of the industry

So what should we, as the consumer, do to combat the ill-effects of the fast fashion industry? Should we stop supporting the industry through the use of our purchasing power? Some would reply with an outright “yes” in response to that question.

Boycotting is one option, as there are a number of alternatives outside of the realm of fast fashion. Some of these options are obvious, such as secondhand shopping at chains like Goodwill or local shops.

This strategy is quite sustainable in that it is not generating additional environmental harm since the clothing items already have been bought and worn. This is one of the best ways to reduce environmental harms and keep functional items out of the ever-expanding trash dumps.

Other alternatives are becoming more accessible, such as purchasing clothing through the growing network of sustainable brands. These companies come in various sizes, both big and small. Sustainable brands can be found across the web and one example is Mussecco.

Many fashion brands generate an excessive amount of waste due to their mass production strategies. Mussecco, instead, offers a model where each item is individually made according to orders. This framework, hence, creates a minimal amount of product waste.