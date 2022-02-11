Emily Brewer and Frank Ruff column: Richard Bland College offers a glimpse into the future of higher education

By Emily Brewer and Frank Ruff

According to recently released data, more than 1 million fewer students are in college today than prior to the pandemic. This is an historic decline that might signal a reassessment of the value of college in a rapidly changing economy.

Unemployment is low, and wages have increased as demand for workers has swelled in health care and other industry sectors. The appeal of taking a relatively high-wage job right out of high school instead of going directly to college appears to be increasing, particularly among those whose financial condition has worsened over the last two years.

Add to that a growing gap in college access between low- and high-income students, and the question arises: What is the future of higher education? Richard Bland College, one of the commonwealth’s smallest (and largely untapped) higher education institutions — composed of a diverse population of predominantly low-income students — offers a glimpse into what might lie ahead.

Despite its small size and unique status as Virginia’s only junior college, RBC has proven to be an effective higher education innovator. Its talent pathways include bold initiatives like the new Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education that launched in the fall of 2021. Not only did RBC establish an industry-aligned program; it started the first FAME chapter in Virginia, linking nine regional manufacturing companies with student apprentices who “earn and learn.”

This is about internships, but also so much more. Students benefit from the integration of the technical core, professional behaviors and a manufacturing culture. The FAME program is just one example of RBC’s approach to higher education, demonstrating its innovative capacity to address 21st-century workforce needs by meaningfully linking work and school.

RBC is finding ways to creatively use its resources. In partnership with Virginia’s Gateway Region, a nonprofit economic development organization, the school is well on its way to repurposing a portion of its campus for commercial use that would align with the college’s educational mission. A 186-acre tract has been identified for certification as a Tier 4 business-ready site. Funding also has been secured from GO Virginia, a business-led economic development initiative, to complete the project this spring.

Tier 4 certification will enable RBC and the surrounding community to attract sustainable business and industry partners who are committed to ongoing workforce training and education. This will advance economic development in the region. Innovation linking higher education, nonprofit entities like VGR, and economic development is a win for the community and the commonwealth.

In 2021, Huron Consulting Group, Inc., analyzed potential future state opportunities for RBC, an institution that excels at making college both customized and affordable. Following extensive data and market analysis, Huron identified what it described as RBC’s transformative opportunity to stand up a new set of program offerings — potentially through partnerships with other organizations or institutions — that are aligned with occupational fields experiencing material job growth in the region and more broadly.

Students enrolling in and completing these programs would have access to tailored advising and student services that aim to support them through their academic journey and into their careers. This is an approach to transfer pathways that would include high-impact internships.

We are patrons of 2022 budget language that would direct RBC to develop a transition to an innovative model for higher education. The plan would prepare citizens for jobs in high-demand fields and industries that are critical to economic development in the Petersburg area, VGR and the entire commonwealth. We anticipate RBC will continue to emerge as a higher education leader.

At a time when student enrollment in college is at an historic low, there is urgency to transform higher education, making it more relevant and responsive to Virginia’s needs. Based on its focused efforts in recent years to innovate in meaningful ways that align education and workforce needs, RBC is well positioned as a model for transformation.

In a 2020 State Council of Higher Education for Virginia report focusing on education and workforce alignment, colleges and universities were challenged to “develop programs and modify educational instruction to better align with the skills and competency needs of employers.” Richard Bland College has taken that challenge to heart and, in its characteristically modest way, the school is demonstrating for the commonwealth what the future of higher education should be.