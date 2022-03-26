Emmett Hanger column: Properly fund core services for Virginians

We face a once in a generation opportunity right now as it relates to funding core services in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly must be mindful of all the obligations we have to our constituents and be prepared to properly fund core services that are impactful to the people of Virginia.

This opportunity is the result of a combination of unique factors: excess federal spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, better than expected economic growth and state government revenues that are far outpacing projections.

The federal government’s appropriation of relief funds to states via the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act contributed to a substantial increase in revenue, not in small part due to provisions like the enhanced federal match for Medicaid patients. As a result, over the last 18 months, the legislature has been afforded flexibility without duly overburdening the taxpayer. Additional General Fund dollars largely were not required to address many needs during the height of the pandemic.

This somewhat artificial and temporary economy also created a solid foundation for the current budget, and puts the General Assembly in a posture where significant additional resources are at hand. It is our duty to look to the future, and recognize these dollars are finite and must be spent wisely. This moral and fiscal responsibility demands lawmakers candidly examine our current underfunding of critical core services that are essential to Virginians’ health and safety.

The pandemic also served to catalyze the exposure of significant problems in our health care delivery system, particularly in our mental health facilities. To date, we have been unable to muster the funding and willpower necessary to make the leap from large institution-based care to community and home-based services. The General Assembly and the governor must make it a priority to address this deficiency.

Estimates show Virginia’s age-65-and-older population will grow by nearly 20 million people in the next eight years, and by more than 30 million by 2050. This is significant, as 65 is the age by which more than two-thirds of Virginians have multiple chronic conditions requiring care. By investing in and building up community and home-based services now, we can recognize the savings later, as it is far more cost-effective to utilize private providers in community settings.

Community and home-based services achieve a 95%-to-98% cost savings over institutional care, as they reduce visits to emergency rooms, and decrease hospitalization stays and durations. There also is the untold calculus of community and home-based services frequently being the preferred method of treatment and being focused on the consumer, rather than the institution.

In spite of the clear benefits of investing in a robust community and home-based care delivery system, Medicaid personal care reimbursement rates have been unable to keep pace with the rise in both the minimum wage and, even more pointedly, the rise of the prevailing wage rate.

The current reimbursement rate for personal care is $17.22 an hour. A recent study conducted by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services found that rate should be more than $31 an hour. Failing to adequately fund home health care workers sends a clear and regrettable message: You are not valued.

However, the unexpected biennium $6.6 billion budget surplus gives us the chance to re-benchmark resources that support and place Virginians’ interests at the forefront of governance. Some of this can be accomplished by simply increasing the Medicaid reimbursement rates for community and home-based services.

If we don’t do this, we will find ourselves with fewer providers and even more Virginians struggling to find care. Increasing rates will improve access and quality of care, both of which ultimately lead to efficiency and long-term cost savings to taxpayers. Investing in community and home-based care empowers people to have more say in the care for themselves and their loved ones, and allows them real choice over their health care needs.

Most importantly, as the House of Delegates and state Senate move closer to bipartisan agreement on a new two-year budget, we do not have to choose between funding our core needs and providing tax relief to Virginia families. We can do both responsibly.

In addition to health care, with an obvious need for additional funding in behavioral health, I can make similar cases for increased funding in our schools, law enforcement and transportation services. Our core services, which impact all Virginians to one extent or another, can truly be improved as part of this economic windfall.

Our top priority should be to adequately fund core services and then provide appropriate tax relief to Virginia families through an immediate return of some of the current surplus. We also should address revisions to our tax code, which will make it more equitable, while not compromising our ability to sustain adequate resources to fully fund core services in future years.

Adequate funding for core services and tax relief: We can do both, and I’m confident the General Assembly and the governor’s administration will find a path forward.