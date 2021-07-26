Eric Fagerholm column: Va. must ban wildlife killing contests

“Public controversy over this issue has the potential to threaten predator hunting and undermine public support for hunting in general,” said the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife in 2019.

The agency was talking about wildlife killing contests and the dilemma they pose for America’s hunters. Staff members were concerned that the contests were hastening a problem that hunters have been struggling with for years — dwindling numbers and a society that has become increasingly dubious of certain hunting activities.

The Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board agreed, and soon voted to ban wildlife killing contests.

In Virginia, these contests primarily target foxes, coyotes and bobcats. It’s a bad look for hunters: Photos on social media show contest participants grinning next to piles of dozens, or even hundreds, of blood-stained animals — some with gaping wounds — who were gunned down in just a day or two.

Whichever team kills the most, the smallest or the largest animals wins the prize. High-powered rifles, including AR-15s, often render the animals’ pelts useless for sale, and the bodies often are tossed out after the event is over.