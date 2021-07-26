Eric Fagerholm column: Va. must ban wildlife killing contests

“Public controversy over this issue has the potential to threaten predator hunting and undermine public support for hunting in general,” said the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife in 2019.
The agency was talking about wildlife killing contests and the dilemma they pose for America’s hunters. Staff members were concerned that the contests were hastening a problem that hunters have been struggling with for years — dwindling numbers and a society that has become increasingly dubious of certain hunting activities.
The Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board agreed, and soon voted to ban wildlife killing contests.
In Virginia, these contests primarily target foxes, coyotes and bobcats. It’s a bad look for hunters: Photos on social media show contest participants grinning next to piles of dozens, or even hundreds, of blood-stained animals — some with gaping wounds — who were gunned down in just a day or two.
Whichever team kills the most, the smallest or the largest animals wins the prize. High-powered rifles, including AR-15s, often render the animals’ pelts useless for sale, and the bodies often are tossed out after the event is over.
Killing contests are a relatively new phenomenon, hardly rooted in tradition. Even though only a small group of people participate in these events, they have an enormous impact on how the public views sportsmen and sportswomen.
Hunting must never be a game that turns animals into disposable pieces for trivial prizes. These aren’t hunting contests — they’re killing contests.
I come from a family of outdoorsmen and have been hunting off and on since the 1960s. Hunting is an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, with or without making a kill.
Hunting and preparation of wild animals for the dinner table are useful skills passed down from generation to generation. Every sportsman is taught the fundamental principle in hunter education of respecting wildlife and their habitats.
Responsible hunters spend countless hours studying and patiently pursuing the animal to position themselves in a location to ensure a quick and humane death. They take no more than they need and avoid waste by making good use of those they kill.
Wildlife killing contests violate several tenets of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, a doctrine to which many hunters and wildlife management professionals adhere.
Such tenets dictate that wildlife only should be killed for a legitimate purpose; that wildlife is a public resource shared by all citizens; and that science is the proper tool for discharging wildlife policy. These events — where a small group of people randomly kill the public’s wildlife solely for a prize — are the very definition of frivolous.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recently stated that there is “no scientific evidence” that killing contests limit predator populations, prevent attacks on livestock or boost numbers of game species for hunters.
Hunters, wildlife agency professionals and wildlife commissioners across the country have expressed alarm over such contests, and for good reason. Hunting is on the decline — only 2.9% of Virginians remain paid hunting license holders.
The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies is urging states to recognize the importance of retaining positive public attitudes toward hunting if they hope to halt or reverse that trend.
That concern — as well as ethics and science — drove state wildlife commissions and legislatures in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont and Washington to prohibit wildlife killing contests in recent years.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department stated, “These kinds of competitive coyote hunts are raising concerns on the part of the public and could possibly jeopardize the future of hunting and affect access to private lands for all hunters.”
Jim Zieler, former chair of the Arizona Game & Fish Commission, who is a hunter, said, “There has been a lot of social outcry against this, and you can kind of understand why. It’s difficult to stand up and defend a practice like this.”
Fortunately, the Virginia DWR has proposed a rule to ban wildlife killing contests in the commonwealth. Public comment on the proposed rule is welcome until July 30, and the DWR Board will vote on the matter at its meeting in August.
Let’s be clear: This rule would not in any way reduce opportunities to hunt coyotes or other wildlife in Virginia or prevent the use of lethal control to protect livestock or property. It’s a narrowly tailored rule that would simply bring an end to a game that offers prizes for an animal’s life.
To preserve Virginia’s strong hunting traditions, we must draw the line at wildlife killing contests.
Eric Fagerholm lives in Dumfries and is a lifelong outdoorsman. He is a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain, with 31 years of service, and a retired senior executive from the Department of Homeland Security. Contact him at: enfagerholm@aol.com