Erin Keister column: Nurses are caring today to create healthier tomorrows

During the early part of my career, as a bedside nurse at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, there were many times my nursing colleagues and mentors would see things in me that I could not see for myself. In the midst of challenging times, it is easy to lose sight of the difference we make as nurses. As we move forward and learn to live with the newest phases of COVID-19, nurses still are bearing emotional wounds from the past two years.

To all nurses still working long shifts in enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE) — who endured extended isolation from family and friends, and who worried for so long about carrying a scary virus home to their loved ones — you are seen, you are heard and you are making a difference. The health care landscape has shifted, but it hasn’t changed your ability to lead, motivate, heal and care for patients.

Being a nurse is impactful during critical moments for patients and their families, and also in so many smaller ways that do not go unnoticed. Nurses show up every day to care for patients who experience personal medical emergencies at the hospital.

You comfort family members and visitors who might need encouragement while their loved ones receive medical care. You help people while at the doctor’s office for a regular check-up, provide care to children while they are sick at school and other countless examples. You have made an impact on those living in your community who needed your help.

Earlier this month we celebrated National Nurses Week, a time to remember nurses and recognize you for all that you do. National Nurses Week is celebrated annually between May 6 and May 12 — the latter day being the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

As I reflect on National Nurses Week, it’s evident the contributions Nightingale made 200 years ago remain relevant today as you live out her legacy with your patients. Nurses always have been revered, but in the COVID-19 era, you are seen as true health care heroes. HCA Virginia celebrates all the past and present nurses, serving as role models for future generations of caregivers who will follow in your footsteps.

The late Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Sr., co-founded HCA Healthcare on the principle that “good people beget good people.” Our nursing colleagues are the backbone of HCA Virginia and the forefront of our commitment to care. By providing a work environment where nurses are put first, and listening to those working at bedsides in our hospitals, HCA Healthcare nurses directly influence strategies and decisions related to patient care.

As I approach 25 years at HCA Healthcare, I’ve come a long way in my nursing career. I credit much of my success to my colleagues and mentors who invested in me by listening to my ideas, providing me with resources and empowering me with leadership development opportunities that allowed me to grow. The nursing profession is dependent upon tenured nurses serving as mentors to their colleagues.

HCA Virginia is investing in its existing nursing corps and expanding the pipeline of qualified nurses throughout the commonwealth, who will help improve the delivery of quality care in the future. Through a partnership with Galen College of Nursing, HCA Virginia will expand and enhance our community’s health care workforce.

I remain optimistic about health care careers despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, and I strongly believe the best of nursing is yet to come. That is because I get to see the work our nurse heroes do every day as they show up for their patients, their colleagues and their community.

I challenge my nursing colleagues at HCA Virginia and across the Commonwealth to take the lessons learned during the pandemic and look ahead to how we can create healthier tomorrows together.