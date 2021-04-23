Eva Teig Hardy and Thomas R. Kuhn column:Troops to Energy Jobs: How Tom Farrell honored our veterans

And because of the prior training in the military, the time required for additional training could be reduced without compromising safety. The Center for Energy Workforce Development was instrumental in putting together the education components, partnerships and skills training needed by veterans as they exited the armed forces.

The three-year pilot program then went national to all utilities with a template that included a Troops to Energy website, virtual coaching during the transition process and company positions with job openings translated to their military counterparts.

The program also focused on retention of hired veterans, mentoring and other internal company support systems to help the transition to the civilian workplace.

Today at Dominion Energy, 1 in 5 new hires are veterans. As Farrell said, “There is no better way to honor our nation’s servicemen and women than providing them with the tools they need to transition successfully to civilian life.”

Other utilities and gas companies are seeing successful hiring and retention of veterans through this initiative.