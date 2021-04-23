Eva Teig Hardy and Thomas R. Kuhn column:Troops to Energy Jobs: How Tom Farrell honored our veterans

By Eva Teig Hardy and Thomas R. Kuhn
In March 2011, a new program called Troops to Energy Jobs was launched by Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Tom Farrell; the Edison Electric Institute (EEl), which represents all investor-owned utilities; and the Center for Energy Workforce Development.
Upward of 200,000 natural gas and electric utility workers, nearly one-third of the workforce, were eligible to retire in the next several years. Finding new workers and training them became a compelling challenge for the energy industry.
Six utilities, including Dominion Energy, were chosen to pilot a national template for this initiative: American Electric Power, National Grid, Arizona Public Service, PG&E Corporation and Southern Company.
Fifteen other EEl companies helped sponsor this pilot effort to develop the military outreach, education, recruiting and retention pieces of this program. And, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) had its own successful launch earlier of its Helmets to Hardhats program for veterans.
Why veterans? The answer was that the military training of veterans in certain fields of work was very similar to what the energy industry needed: security, logistics, transportation, technicians, line workers and engineers.
The discipline of the military forces would translate well to the discipline and safety requirements in the electric utility and gas industries.
And because of the prior training in the military, the time required for additional training could be reduced without compromising safety. The Center for Energy Workforce Development was instrumental in putting together the education components, partnerships and skills training needed by veterans as they exited the armed forces.
The three-year pilot program then went national to all utilities with a template that included a Troops to Energy website, virtual coaching during the transition process and company positions with job openings translated to their military counterparts.
The program also focused on retention of hired veterans, mentoring and other internal company support systems to help the transition to the civilian workplace.
Today at Dominion Energy, 1 in 5 new hires are veterans. As Farrell said, “There is no better way to honor our nation’s servicemen and women than providing them with the tools they need to transition successfully to civilian life.”
Other utilities and gas companies are seeing successful hiring and retention of veterans through this initiative.
By establishing this program with our industry partners, Farrell was creating a win-win situation, helping veterans’ transition to good jobs and helping businesses that needed them to fill the void of retiring workers with well-trained employees.
Dominion Energy is continuing to build on this commitment, with new programs to support veterans in light of the pandemic, including internships and even more focused hiring on those veterans who most are affected by the pandemic.
With regard to veterans, as with many aspects of both the company and the communities it serves, Tom Farrell’s legacy will be ongoing.
Eva Teig Hardy is a retired executive vice president of Dominion Energy. Contact her at: eva.hardy@dominionenergy.com
Thomas R. Kuhn is president of Edison Electric Institute.Contact him at: tkuhn@eei.org