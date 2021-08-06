Faye Flam column: Not vaccinated? Here’s how you could kill someone’s father

And this time the facts appeared to come from the CDC and not some conspiracy theorist’s website.

So what are the facts? The scientific consensus holds that vaccines cut down on both illness and asymptomatic “cases” and so make the world safer for those who still are vulnerable due to age or health conditions.

Krieg said his father lived in a retirement home in central Pennsylvania, and got his Pfizer shots early in the year, as soon as they were available to people in his age group.

But he had an immune condition, called monoclonal gammopathy, which in addition to his advanced age made him vulnerable. He stayed home most of the time, but then in July, the perfect storm of events happened — a fall, then a trip to the emergency room during a local surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital was so busy, Krieg said, that it took five hours for his father to be seen. The COVID-19 diagnosis came a week later.

He doesn’t argue that his father caught the virus from an unvaccinated person — though he thinks the odds are about 20-to-1 that he did. The bigger issue is that the odds of his father being infected would have been much lower and the hospital less crowded if more people in the area had been vaccinated.