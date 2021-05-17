Faye Flam column: The CDC’s new mask rules leave kids out. Here’s how to fix that.

This approach has been proven to work in Israel, where more than 60% of adults were vaccinated during a massive wave of disease. Soon, cases dropped by 99% across all age groups.

Though kids under 16 years old weren’t vaccinated, there’s so little virus in circulation that they now are very unlikely to get infected — and they already are unlikely to become severely ill if they do.

That data suggests that if we get as many adults vaccinated here in the U.S., children are unlikely to provide a “reservoir” of the virus that could prolong the pandemic.

That was more of a worry when scientists thought vaccines might only prevent symptomatic illness — now we know they drastically reduce the odds of transmission, too.

There still is some reason for concern surrounding the small number of adults with immune-compromising conditions who aren’t responding to the vaccine — something doctors can test for by measuring antibodies. The vaccines do work in many immunocompromised people, but where they don’t, it might be reasonable to vaccinate kids who are in contact with them.

Some people have argued that the situation does not meet standards for the FDA to grant an emergency use authorization because, for kids, the disease itself is not an emergency.