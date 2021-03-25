Fletcher Lowe column: Finally, an end to the death penalty in Virginia

Finally! With the stroke of his pen Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam ended the death penalty in Virginia — halleluiah! That action has reverberated through the hearts, souls and minds of many of us who, through the decades, have fought to abolish the death penalty in the commonwealth.
A little reported but an important chapter in that abolition movement is the role the faith community has played since capital punishment was given a limited green light by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1972. Over the next three years, a coalition of Christian and Jewish leaders worked with the General Assembly as it sought to reinstitute the death penalty in Virginia.
Because the legislature was headed toward its reinstatement, the issue was under what particular circumstances. In meeting after meeting with members of the House and Senate Courts of Justice committees, under the leadership of Roman Catholic Bishop Walter Sullivan, we worked to limit the potential crimes. An ally was former Del. Ted Morrison, D-Newport News, who chaired the House committee and who navigated the legislative process to make the law tight.
In 1976, the General Assembly reinstituted the death penalty along a narrow set of three crimes. Subsequently, a loose coalition of interfaith and interracial leaders played defense, testifying before both the House and Senate justice committees as they considered bills to expand the crimes. That opposition continued with the 1982 establishment of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.
Unfortunately, the list continued to grow from the original three to as many as 16 by the time of abolition. But we were successful in defeating many proposed additions. Along the way, we had some strong legislative allies, among them Dels. Frank Hargrove, R-Hanover; Ken Plum, D-Fairfax (who still is serving); and Sam Glasscock, D-Suffolk; as well as former state Sens. Joe Gartlan, D-Fairfax, and Henry Marsh, D-Richmond, whose brother was a murder victim. Another powerful witness was Marie Deans, whose mother-in-law was murdered. Her efforts led to the formulation in 1976 of Murder Victims’ Families Against the Death Penalty (now called Murder Victims’ Families for Reconciliation).
During this past General Assembly session, the Virginia Interfaith Center provided significant leadership in the abolition process. An African American faith leaders’ press conference highlighting the racial issues of the history of capital punishment in Virginia was held. More than 400 faith leaders signed a letter shared with each legislator advocating for abolition. Additionally, as a strong and visual witness to the connection of lynching and modern-day capital punishment, faith leaders throughout Virginia participated in lynching site prayer vigils.
Alongside of our death penalty opposition, we had great concern for those who were victims of crimes. In 1976, we initiated legislation to establish a fund to compensate those victims. It became law in July 1977 and continues today as the Virginia Victims Fund.
On Aug. 10, 1982, Frank Cappola was the first to be executed by Virginia under the new law. Hours before at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond, Bishop Sullivan led a candle-lit, interfaith, interracial prayer vigil, followed by a procession of the hundred of us down to the Virginia State Penitentiary where the execution was to take place. For every scheduled execution, similar penitentiary prayer vigils were held, with processions following. We often were met by those who favored the executions, some of them with placards and some shouting, “Fry him.” Fortunately, for us, the police kept us separated.
The interfaith community continued to hold vigils wherever Virginia held executions, from the state penitentiary in Richmond to Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt. Now that day is over. Thanks be to God!
The Rev. Fletcher Lowe is a founding member of the Virginia Interfaith Center and was executive director from 1998 to 2004. He also is a member of the RTD Opinions’ Community Advisory Board. Contact him at: jflowe@aol.com