Fletcher Lowe column: Finally, an end to the death penalty in Virginia

Finally! With the stroke of his pen Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam ended the death penalty in Virginia — halleluiah! That action has reverberated through the hearts, souls and minds of many of us who, through the decades, have fought to abolish the death penalty in the commonwealth.

A little reported but an important chapter in that abolition movement is the role the faith community has played since capital punishment was given a limited green light by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1972. Over the next three years, a coalition of Christian and Jewish leaders worked with the General Assembly as it sought to reinstitute the death penalty in Virginia.

Because the legislature was headed toward its reinstatement, the issue was under what particular circumstances. In meeting after meeting with members of the House and Senate Courts of Justice committees, under the leadership of Roman Catholic Bishop Walter Sullivan, we worked to limit the potential crimes. An ally was former Del. Ted Morrison, D-Newport News, who chaired the House committee and who navigated the legislative process to make the law tight.