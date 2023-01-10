 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'KEEP YOUR GUNS FROM CHILDREN'

For children's sake, parents: Control the guns.

Frantic moments outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon after parents were alerted about a shooting on campus.911 Dispatch Call: "Female Victim. She's been shot in the abdomen as well as a through-and through- into the hand"Investigators say a teacher w…

As 6-year-olds during the 1960s, Lori Hanky Haas and I sat in the same first-grade classroom at our Richmond parochial school. Gun violence in the schoolhouse was the furthest thing from our minds. 

“I just didn’t have the emotional or mental ability to conceptualize anything like that," Haas said Tuesday. "My greatest fear was getting hit by a ball playing kickball or baseball. We didn’t live in a world where guns had been foisted on society the way they have in the last 20 years." 

But today, gun violence, and school shootings, are dangerously close to becoming normalized. Haas' daughter, Emily, is a survivor of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech. Haas is advocacy manager with the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. The latest gun violence calamity -- the shooting of a Newport News elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student -- neither surprised nor shocked her. 

Abigail Zwerner, 25, survived the shooting, which Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew described as intentional, not accidental.  

School Shooting Newport News

Attendees hold their heads down for a prayer during a vigil for Abby Zwerner, the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary, in front of the Newport News Public Schools Administration Building on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Newport News, Va.

"She was providing instruction when the child displayed a firearm, pointed it at her and fired one round," Drew said Monday, adding that there was no physical struggle. “She suffered a gunshot wound but she was still able to get her children out of that classroom." 

He lauded Zwerner as a hero. But frankly, I can't imagine how she will summon the courage to return to the classroom. The same goes for the children who witnessed their teacher being shot. Drew and Newport News school superintendent George Parker III called the shooting unprecedented -- and as a former deputy chief in Richmond, Drew has seen some things. 

Since 1970, there have been three instances where a student 6 or younger has discharged a weapon in school, Parker said. “So there’s a lot to learn here and a lot to unpack. And I would not stand here and say that we have all the answers.”

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones called it "a red flag for the country." But when it comes to warnings about gun violence, America is colorblind. 

A wise friend said the shooting is a symptom of a sickness reflected back at us; our children are what we show them. 

School Shooting Newport News

Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew, right, and Newport News Superintendent George Parker answer questions regarding a teacher being shot by an armed 6-year-old at Richneck Elementary School during a press conference at the Newport News Public Schools Administration Building in Newport News, Va., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

From the hallowed halls of Congress to the grittiest streets, we've shown them that violence is acceptable. Too often, real firearms are as easy to lay your hands on as the pretend six-shooter of my childhood. Drew said the 9mm handgun found in the classroom at Richneck Elementary was purchased legally by the child's mother in York County; the boy stuffed the firearm in his backpack and brought it to school.

Since it is highly doubtful that a 6-year-old can be reasonably prosecuted, much of the attention regarding the Newport News shooting has shifted toward parental culpability.  

“I don’t think we’re going to penalize or prosecute our way out of this problem," Haas said. "We have got to change the culture." 

"Firearms are the No. 1 killer of children in this country, surpassing motor vehicle deaths in the last several years. What does that say about us as a society? Our children are dying by guns and we're not doing anything about safe storage?”

The responses tossed since Friday's shooting range from banal to horrific: More school resource officers (as if one would have been in Zwerner's classroom at the time of the shooting). Metal detectors at elementary schools -- a sad and appalling spectacle. Or arming the very teachers that right-wing politicians frequently demonize.  

“I don’t want my grandchildren going to school in fortresses," Haas said. "This is up to the adults in the children’s lives. Their parents are guardians. We keep poisons from children. We keep alcohol from children. Hopefully, we keep drugs from children. Keep your guns from children.”

School Shooting Newport News

Willow Crawford, left, and her older sister Ava, right, join friend Kaylynn Vestre, center, in expressing their support for Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner during a candlelight vigil in her honor at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Friday, Jan. 6.

Indeed, a lock or smart gun technology might have averted this tragedy. Children's easy access to firearms is an indictment of our casual relationship with lethal weapons.

Ultimately, "the solution is no firearm in a home," Haas said. "Seventy to 80% of school shooters get their firearm at home or the home of relative or a neighbor." But getting there requires America -- the world leader in per-capita gun ownership -- to reject the idea, stoked by fearmongering politicians, that firearm ownership makes us safer. "All the empirical evidence points to the complete opposite conclusion: a gun in the home increases the risk to everyone in that home that someone is going to be a victim of that gun," Haas said.

It's up to responsible firearm owners to exercise gun control at home. We cannot become a nation where children learn how to murder before they can multiply. 

Michael Paul Williams (804) 649-6815

mwilliams@timesdispatch.com

@RTDMPW on Twitter

