During Richmond’s social protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Beverly J. Brown sought to topple a Confederate monument of her own and reclaim a piece of her family legacy.

She penned a July 1, 2020, letter to several elected officials from Virginia seeking to change the name of Fort Pickett, a Blackstone-area military base created atop what she calls the “Old Homestead” – a beloved family compound built by her grandfather, Eddie Wynn.

“The Wynn Family was once one of the largest Black families in Nottoway County, a thriving tobacco-rich community. Eddie Wynn was a carpenter and owned properties in Nottoway County and in the city of Blackstone. He owned acres of land in Nottoway where he built a two-story house for his wife and their nine children,” wrote Brown, the executive director of the Richmond Jazz Society.

“The ‘Old Homestead’ was on rich farmland with nearby forests flush with berries, fruit and nut trees, and a cool spring that flowed through the property at the bottom of a hill. He and his friend Eddie Bridgeforth built a one-room school for his and neighboring children. It also served as Sunday school which they named ‘Springhill.’ They were so proud!”

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, ushering the U.S. into World War II. The government took the title of the Wynn family property and others – a transaction noted in a brief story in the Feb. 20, 1942, edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch – to build what would then be known as Camp Pickett.

“They paid the owners a fraction of the land’s worth – the definition of eminent domain. Even the church and our ancestors’ cemeteries were uprooted,” Brown wrote. The government gave families 30 to 60 days to find new homes before theirs were emptied of their contents and bulldozed.

Wynn would ultimately move to Richmond to live with his daughter, Lois Wynn Brown. He died in 1979 at age 94. But life for him wasn’t the same after 1942.

“My grandfather never really recovered from this,” Beverly Brown wrote. “He rarely talked about it. Forced from his land, leaving behind his home and all he’d built for his family became his ‘Trail of Tears.’”

During an interview on Thursday, Brown said this wound in the family narrative was salted by the naming of the camp for George Pickett, a Confederate general who finished last in his graduating class at West Point and is largely remembered for leading a disastrous charge for the Confederacy at the Battle of Gettysburg. Allegations of war crimes hung over him; he was caught off guard feasting at a shad bake during a pivotal moment before Confederate forces fell at war’s end.

“We have always just felt” – and here, she sighed heavily – “how could you name a fort first of all after a traitor? After a Confederate general. And then, he was the worst general of all, in a way to our benefit. ... It was just the nail in the coffin.”

Brown says some family members worked at Camp Pickett after it opened. But eventually, the bulk of the family dispersed to New York, Baltimore or Richmond. Those who remained in Nottoway died. All of Wynn’s children are deceased.

It should be noted that while the government was seizing Wynn’s land to build a camp, the military remained segregated. The Wynn family was sacrificing for a war effort abroad while the fight for their freedoms was far from won at home.

But the 2020 summer of racial reckoning, as it turns out, would be a nail in the coffin for military installations named for Confederates. During the following year, Congress established The Naming Commission to remove from military installations names associated with the Confederate States of America.

In April, Fort Lee will be renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, 94, who rose from the rank of private to three-star general, and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, the first Black officer in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps – later known as the Women’s Army Corps – during World War II.

Brown was unaware that Fort Pickett was being renamed until she read an account Wednesday in The Washington Post in which people expressed indifference about the name change. “I’m going, ‘Wait a minute: You ain’t asking the right people,’” she recalled. She contacted the fort about Friday’s ceremony and explained that she was the granddaughter of a man whose property was seized for it. Within half an hour, she got a call back extending an official invitation to the ceremony.

On Friday, she took her grandfather’s picture with her to the ceremony. She had planned to pour libations and say a prayer for the ancestors who lived on that land. But to her disappointment, no mention was made of the families who lost their homes. For Brown, this was tantamount to one insult being replaced by another.

At the end of the program, she spoke with a military official who’d presided over the program and expressed her disappointment. She showed him her grandfather’s photo. He apologized profusely. She suggested that he research the families displaced and name buildings, streets and trails for them. He shook her hand and was “very receptive,” Brown said.

That’s encouraging. For the Wynn family and others, the property they surrendered was hallowed ground. Their sacrifice should be acknowledged.

