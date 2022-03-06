Fotis Sotiropoulos column: Redefining excellence in higher education

The Richmond Times-Dispatch recently published an article comparing undergraduate enrollment trends at Virginia’s colleges and universities. The article accurately reflects enrollment challenges faced by colleges and universities across Virginia, as well as the United States.

As we evaluate how we address these challenges, it’s worth considering what we value in a college educational experience. In other words, what makes an institution excellent, or prestigious?

I came to Virginia Commonwealth University as chief academic officer in the fall of 2021. I was drawn here because VCU is breaking the mold for what excellence in higher education should be.

For many colleges and universities, prestige is defined by the barriers they require students to overcome for admission. Many promote their high rejection rates, taking pride in how difficult it is for students to enroll. Or they require sky-high scores on the SAT or ACT — exams we know are unreliable predictors of future academic success.

At VCU, we are getting rid of these barriers because we want a college education to be as accessible as possible for as many people as possible. That’s why in 2015, we stopped requiring SAT and ACT scores for admissions, years before others followed suit. We’re building the truly public university of the future to serve all of the people who can benefit, and we refuse to do it by relying on legacy standards.

There are so many brilliant people out there whom universities are not catching — but for whom a college education could unlock limitless potential. Recently, VCU President Michael Rao and I met with Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, the new director of the National Science Foundation.

Panchanathan’s new vision for the NSF is focused on the “missing millions” — all those brilliant, creative minds from underrepresented backgrounds and socioeconomically disadvantaged communities, who are capable of succeeding in science and technology but do not have access to pathways that lead into those careers.

And what institution is better positioned than VCU to emerge as the national model for how the universities of the future can close this gap and find these missing millions?

We have worked deliberately and purposefully to make VCU a place that welcomes and supports students from underrepresented backgrounds. As a result of this work, VCU is recognized as a national leader in inclusion.

That’s why in February, we were invited to join the University Innovation Alliance, a pioneering consortium of national public research universities dedicated to increasing the number and diversity of college graduates.

Alongside our partners like Ohio State, Purdue, Arizona State, UC Riverside and other national universities, VCU is leading and inspiring colleges and universities to improve graduation rates for students across the socioeconomic spectrum — particularly low-income students, first-generation students and students of color.

We do this because it’s imperative for U.S. global competitiveness and individual social mobility, and because it improves the human condition. A college degree helps people improve their lives and build a better future.

One-third of our incoming first-time students are eligible for Pell Grants, which serve promising students with financial need — a rate significantly higher than most of our peers, especially when compared to Virginia’s other research universities. Almost 30% are first-generation students.

VCU is an urban, public research university and innovative health care system. We are honored to be one of Virginia’s top three premier research universities.

We are the commonwealth’s university, a place where the needs of all students and patients come first. We measure our success — our “prestige” — by how we empower our students to reach their dreams.

That’s our best metric — when our students graduate and go on to live better lives, contributing to our communities. We think this is an inspiring mission, and we invite others to join us.