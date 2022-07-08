Frank J. Thornton, David T. Williams and Christopher Winslow column: Putting an exclamation point on regional cooperation

By Frank J. Thornton, David T. Williams and Christopher Winslow

A persistent lamentation within the 804 area code is an alleged lack of regional cooperation. For those working with and within area localities, the accusation long has had a hollow ring to it.

The cooperation among area governments has reached a point where many jurisdictional lines have faded. Cooperation is strong, communication is ongoing and collective planning is the order of the day.

While examples are numerous, they are not always obvious. The region’s law enforcement agencies, as well as our fire and emergency management teams, are not only mutually supportive on an ongoing basis by sharing communications systems and resources. They also regularly undertake cross-border initiatives, particularly in disaster planning and public safety.

A shared commitment to funding regional tourism has been a colossal success, helping attract close to 5 million visitors a year who spend more than $1.2 billion annually in our hotels, restaurants and retailers. Improvements to Richmond International Airport and the Greater Richmond Convention Center over the years have been made possible through regional support.

Local governments work together year-round to ensure our public utilities and infrastructure are meeting the needs of growing populations, while striving to be good stewards of the environment. On the economic development front, cross-jurisdictional cooperation — through organizations like the Greater Richmond Partnership and GO Virginia — have helped fuel our region and our state’s job growth and expanding tax base.

Then there’s transportation.

For almost 40 years, the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization has helped facilitate collaboration among residents and stakeholders for future transportation needs. In the past year alone, the group approved several plans designed to make our region safer and more accessible.

The recently adopted ConnectRVA 2045 plan, for example, serves as a 20-year transportation blueprint. It includes all modes of travel from transit and highways, to bicycles and pathways used by pedestrians.

But there is perhaps no greater example of regional cooperation than what is happening thanks to the Central Virginia Transportation Authority. The CVTA has injected renewed energy and accelerated momentum to help realize the region’s transportation needs.

Established by the General Assembly in 2020, the CVTA gives the region a dedicated source of funding for the first time in 30 years — so it can direct its own outcomes. The new authority allows the nine member localities of PlanRVA (the region’s planning and convening entity) to plot their own course, assume more ownership of transportation investments in central Virginia, and compete more effectively for state and federal funding opportunities.

Prior to the birth of the CVTA, regional transportation planning identified area priorities. But resources for implementation were fragmented and woefully less than what is needed. This put central Virginia at a disadvantage as it competed with other parts of the state — particularly those with funding authorities like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.

As a result, finding dollars for important regional transportation projects was time-consuming and often elusive. We were failing to leverage the full power of our region.

Enter the CVTA. Today, at not even two years old, the authority is a collaborative force we’ve put to good use.

The development of the Fall Line Trail, the 43-mile multiuse path that will run from Petersburg to Ashland, is a case in point. Whereas it took the Virginia Department of Transportation (relying mostly on federal dollars) the better part of a decade to harness Virginia Capital Trail funding, the CVTA already has secured a $146 million commitment for the Fall Line Trail.

This contrasting timeline is thanks almost entirely to the ability to leverage regional revenue levied through the CVTA. It also is supported by the willingness of the Commonwealth Transportation Board to reward that leveraging capacity.

The CVTA has committed $276.4 million to improve local bike, pedestrian, bridge and highway infrastructure. Through a ranking system and utilizing feedback from jurisdiction members and the public, the authority will commit funds to continue work on more than 30 priority regional projects. These include the Fall Line Trail and Interstates 64 and 95, as well as enhancements to state Route 288 and several other highway improvements that will make our region safer and more accessible.

In a true display of regional cooperation, the CVTA also has committed $100 million in future funds to help leverage $470 million in state funding, plus additional federal and regional dollars to complete the 29-mile gap widening of Interstate 64 between exits 205 and 234.

The CVTA is only in its infancy, but there’s a palpable enthusiasm throughout the region over the authority’s progress. The CVTA provides a platform upon which regional leaders can come together to identify and prioritize collective needs, devise strategies for enhancing our competitive posture, and move forward together in a spirit of cooperation and collective strength.