Frank Morgan column: A back-to-school checklist for parents

One additional thought: During my years as a public school educator, I often encountered families that were extremely focused on a student earning an athletic scholarship to college. There’s nothing wrong with that. However, there is a tremendous amount of scholarship money out there for academics and nonathletic activities. Sports is not the only way to pay for college.

Helping students develop good habits will help them be successful in school and beyond. Nothing here is that complicated or requires any major outlay of resources.

Although they sometimes push us away, young people genuinely need and actually want caring adult guidance to help them be their best selves.