Frank Morgan column: A back-to-school checklist for parents

It is exciting that a new school year is beginning, albeit with some masking and other COVID-related precautions. Hopefully the challenges of the pandemic have caused a much greater appreciation of all that schools offer to students, their families and the greater community.
We all want every student to succeed in school. While I firmly believe that schools ultimately are most accountable for learning, it goes without saying that families and other adults also play a pivotal role in student achievement. I’d like to share some fairly simple, essentially no-cost strategies for families and others to help young people make the most of school.
- Talk regularly about the importance of school and how you use what you learned in school in “real life.” Kids don’t always see the point. Sometimes we have to help.
- Stress the importance of reading, and ask about what a young person is reading. Encourage your student to read a variety of kinds of materials. Set an example by reading yourself. Reading truly is the gateway to school success.
- Tied to this idea, set reasonable limits on video games and other electronic media to allow time for academics, reading and physical activity. There’s nothing inherently wrong with electronic pastimes, but balance is the key.
- Monitor social media use. A lot of problems and unproductive drama spill into school because of social media issues outside of school. Ask any building administrator.
- Make sure your student gets adequate rest and eats a reasonable diet. No one is saying that less healthy food needs to be eliminated, but everything in moderation.
- Establish a predictable afterschool and evening routine that includes time for both study and other activities. Also, remember that homework is the student’s responsibility. Certainly monitor its completion, but let the student actually do the assignments. Teachers use homework to assess understanding and progress.
- Hold your student accountable for having what he or she needs for school. Don’t fall into the trap of making regular trips to school to bring forgotten items.
- Help your student learn to be organized. Suggest strategies for personal organization and help your student learn to manage clothing and other belongings for school each day. Talk with your student about how to budget his or her time to meet academic and other commitments. Developing good organizational skills doesn’t just happen. (One of the most useful things my wife and I did to help our son learn to organize himself during his middle school years was a twice-weekly “backpack dump.” It also was quite entertaining.)
- Use district, school and teacher online resources to track grades and keep up with other information about what’s happening at school.
- Be aware of tutoring and “extra help” services available at your student’s school, and guide your student toward these services if needed. Most school websites have information about these services.
- If there is a problem, communicate with the teacher or the school administration. Don’t let a problem go on for so long that it will be more difficult to get corrected. Also remember that there is very often a “rest of the story.”
- Likewise, keep the school informed of circumstances that might have an impact on your student’s performance at school. Even though disagreements between home and school do sometimes occur, keeping the lines of communication open helps to both prevent and solve problems.
- Encourage your student to try new things. A mother once told me about gently pushing her somewhat reserved daughter to try out for a school play, even though her daughter had never done anything related to drama. For this young person, drama ultimately became a passion that developed her confidence, social skills and self-discipline.
- This is a big one: Help your student learn to handle setbacks. Bouncing back when something doesn’t go well is a critical life skill. Adversity is part of life and learning.
One additional thought: During my years as a public school educator, I often encountered families that were extremely focused on a student earning an athletic scholarship to college. There’s nothing wrong with that. However, there is a tremendous amount of scholarship money out there for academics and nonathletic activities. Sports is not the only way to pay for college.
Helping students develop good habits will help them be successful in school and beyond. Nothing here is that complicated or requires any major outlay of resources.
Although they sometimes push us away, young people genuinely need and actually want caring adult guidance to help them be their best selves.
Frank Morgan is a retired educator who worked for 43 years in public school systems in Virginia and South Carolina, including five years as a superintendent in Goochland County and 11 years in Kershaw, S.C. He started his career in Henrico County and also worked in Colonial Heights and Albemarle County. Contact him at: drfrankemorgan@gmail.com