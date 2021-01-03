Frank Morgan column: Confronting educational inequity

So how would we pay for these programs? There would certainly be additional cost. Some of the funding could come from more targeted use of federal funds like Title I. (I never have been convinced that federal education money is consistently spent as productively as it could be.)

Repurposing of state dollars already allocated for at-risk students could be another funding strategy. Partnerships with business and nonprofits also might address some costs. Additional resources and some creative use of existing resources are needed here.

As educational inequity is debated, there surely will be advocacy for school choice through some form of public funding for private school tuition. I’ve had many conversations with proponents of school choice.

When I suggest that private schools benefiting from public funds be required to have open or lottery-based enrollment, provide free transportation, and be subject to the same due process and transparent accountability mandates as public schools, I hear a lot of rationalizing about “fit” and “autonomy.”