Frank Morgan column: For Va. lab schools, the devil's in the details

The General Assembly recently approved legislation, including a $100 million in undefined “seed” funding, to allow postsecondary institutions to partner with school divisions to establish charter lab schools. This legislation was a major priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, although what ultimately passed was a reduced version of what he proposed.

Youngkin originally had pushed for $150 million in funding that would have been taken from existing pre-K-12 education funding. However, legislators approved the lower amount, and they also chose not to reallocate funding from regular public schools to support this initiative.

During his campaign, Youngkin strongly advocated for increased choice — especially for economically disadvantaged students attending what he sees as failing schools based on standardized test scores. Whether or not college lab schools actually will provide choice remains a very open question. Historically, they have not been particularly inclusive or accessible.

All of this said, how regulations to support this legislation are crafted will determine whether lab schools actually provide choice for families or simply are taxpayer-funded exclusion.

For this legislation to foster legitimate choice in a transparent and fiscally responsible way, operating regulations for lab schools need to reflect several critical provisions.

Accessibility

Lab schools need to be required to have fully open or lottery-based enrollment; or to serve a student population that is at least 20% in poverty, based on eligibility for the federal school meals program.

There also needs to be a requirement for economically disadvantaged students attending lab schools to receive no-cost transportation, meals and uniforms (if applicable). Transportation is particularly critical to access. For a student whose family doesn’t own a vehicle, a lab school that is located even a few miles away might as well be on another planet.

Additionally, lab schools must be prohibited from excluding students based on intellectual or physical disabilities. Further, students must not be expelled from lab schools because of low achievement, or for disciplinary issues that would not result in expulsion from regular public schools.

If this initiative is to provide real educational choice for families, lab schools need to be legitimately accessible to all students.

Accountability

Because lab schools will be publicly funded, and therefore be accountable to the public, it is imperative that they administer all the mandated state tests that are completed by regular public schools. Furthermore, as required for regular public schools, the test results must be reported to the public, and broken down by demographic data.

Such transparency will allow for comprehensive apples-to-apples comparisons between achievement by charter school students and regular public school students. It should be noted that no substantial research suggests overall achievement by charter school students is superior.

Parent satisfaction should not be a significant accountability metric for lab schools, unless regular public schools can have the same arrangement.

Fiscal oversight

There needs to be reasonable but very firm parameters on the amount of administrative staff members in lab schools. A relatively small lab school does not need a director, deputy director and assistant director — all with costly clerical and other office support. Personnel resources in lab schools need to be focused on classrooms versus bureaucracy.

Further, specific financial limits need to be established for areas like conference travel, food and other hospitality. State money for lab schools should not fund excessive, noninstructional perks.

In addition, how postsecondary institutions charge lab school costs to the state must be closely scrutinized. For example, if a postsecondary institution utilizes half of a campus building for a lab school, only half of the building’s operational cost should be charged to state lab school funds. Lab school funding should not be underwriting the normal operating expenses of a postsecondary institution.

Most importantly, funding for lab schools must be subject to the same stringent monitoring required for Virginia’s public school divisions. A comprehensive external audit of lab schools needs to be completed each year, with easily accessible results for the public and the General Assembly.

Fiscal vigilance is essential. The opportunities for financial abracadabra with $100 million in vaguely defined funding are quite obvious.

Public expectations

The public needs to demand that the lab school initiative lead to fair and realistic choice for families, and that the funding provided be for the benefit of students and their academic growth.

The public also needs to demand that lab schools demonstrate success with diverse student populations, versus homogeneous hand-picked ones. The devil will be in the details.