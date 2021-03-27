Frank Morgan column: Public schools must plan for a very different world

As our communities, our country and the world look forward to better days, there is a real opportunity to more seriously be thinking about the future than might have seemed reasonable to do during the past difficult months.
What does the end of the pandemic, along with the intense social upheaval of the past year, mean for public schools? As school districts develop plans for the future, they need to do so in the context of an extraordinarily different environment.
Technology
The role of technology in teaching and learning demands careful re-examination. The unprecedented dependence on virtual instruction during the pandemic has provided valuable experience in terms of what technology can and cannot effectively do.
School districts now need to figure out how in-person and virtual instruction should mesh moving forward. When does each model work best? How does internet access need to be improved? What kind of professional development is required? What are the hardware, software and infrastructure implications? The pandemic has provided a lot of practical insight that now can help guide complicated decisions concerning technology.
Learning Gaps
Addressing the learning gaps that have occurred because of the pandemic now is a front-burner challenge. Closing these gaps will require consideration of alternative instructional calendars, adjusted approaches to staffing and other personnel-related resources, and different and more individualized teaching strategies.
Dealing with learning gaps also will require careful consideration about how instructional decisions impact logistical functions like transportation, food service, facility maintenance and, most especially, budgetary planning.
Staff recruitment and retention
An existing national teacher shortage that dramatically worsened during the pandemic is a further and daunting challenge.
While compensation remains a major factor in teacher recruitment and retention, teachers across the nation now are speaking out about other matters, including meaningful educator involvement in decision-making, use and misuse of standardized tests, workload and planning time, professional development, and health and safety.
These noncompensation factors should not be minimized because they ultimately will separate districts that can maintain a strong teaching force from those that can’t.
Likewise, the recruitment and retention of noncertified personnel also will demand major attention. The pandemic has brought the importance of bus drivers, maintenance and custodial personnel, clerical staff and food service workers to the forefront.
The public certainly has come to understand how crucial these often unsung people are to the efficient operation of schools. These employees no longer can be an afterthought in terms of appropriate compensation and working conditions.
Mental and physical health
The circumstances surrounding the pandemic have led to serious student mental health problems that will not be resolved simply by reopening schools. That said, there already were significant mental health challenges in our schools prior to the pandemic. The pandemic simply exacerbated these challenges.
Beyond mental health,schools will face new and more severe student physical health problems as they reopen. In a country where children in poverty have limited access to health care, the public school often is their main conduit to these fundamental services. While this shouldn’t be the case, it’s the reality.
Students who are experiencing mental and/or physical health issues will not be as ready to learn as they need to be. Attention to this worsening situation will be vital to closing the learning gaps that have grown during the pandemic.
Equity and diversity
Finally, and of paramount importance, are the issues of equity and diversity. The pandemic and the widespread social unrest of the past months have placed intense emphasis on these areas.
How will equitable academic, extracurricular and other opportunities be provided to economically disadvantaged populations and students of color? How will the cultural competence of staff be strengthened in response to an increasingly diverse environment? These are difficult questions that cannot be ignored moving forward.
Transparency and engagement
As districts wrestle with these very weighty matters, it is imperative for them to engage their employees and communities in an honest and transparent way. Districts that develop plans for the future and fail to meaningfully involve stakeholders will struggle to make progress. Process matters more than ever.
A different world
The cataclysmic health and social upheaval of the past months has fostered an environment that did not exist in the early months of 2020. It now is a different world for public schools. There are significant new assumptions and challenges that must be factored into effective planning for what lies ahead. Like the rest of society, schools never will be the same.
Frank Morgan is a retired educator who worked for 43 years in public school systems in Virginia and South Carolina, including five years as a superintendent in Goochland County and 11 years in Kershaw, S.C. He started his career in Henrico County and also worked in Colonial Heights and Albemarle County. Contact him at: drfrankemorgan@gmail.com