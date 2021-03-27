Frank Morgan column: Public schools must plan for a very different world

As our communities, our country and the world look forward to better days, there is a real opportunity to more seriously be thinking about the future than might have seemed reasonable to do during the past difficult months.

What does the end of the pandemic, along with the intense social upheaval of the past year, mean for public schools? As school districts develop plans for the future, they need to do so in the context of an extraordinarily different environment.

Technology

The role of technology in teaching and learning demands careful re-examination. The unprecedented dependence on virtual instruction during the pandemic has provided valuable experience in terms of what technology can and cannot effectively do.

School districts now need to figure out how in-person and virtual instruction should mesh moving forward. When does each model work best? How does internet access need to be improved? What kind of professional development is required? What are the hardware, software and infrastructure implications? The pandemic has provided a lot of practical insight that now can help guide complicated decisions concerning technology.

Learning Gaps