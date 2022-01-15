Frank Ruff and Mike Ligon column: Let's make the commonwealth the gold standard in trade-based commerce

By Frank Ruff and Mike Ligon
In the last two years CNBC has issued rankings (2019 and 2021), the business news network named Virginia the best state to do business. Kudos in particular go to our educational system and workforce, according to the network, and we must keep investing in both.
To make the Old Dominion even more attractive to companies seeking to expand, though, we must have more sites with prepared utilities, power generation, broadband and transportation connections. We also must recognize through strategic budgeting and legislation the value of international trade to the commonwealth.
Let’s start with sites. Over the past few years, Virginia has lost out on more than $75 billion in capital investment projects, more than $290 million in potential state revenue and more than 40,000 direct jobs because we lacked shovel-ready sites or existing buildings. These deficiencies hurt when consultants seek locations where construction can be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Fortunately, we do not lack options. In 2019, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and a trio of top engineering firms analyzed more than 450 development sites for cost, technical feasibility and available workforce. Virginia has the best site intelligence of any state now, but not the money to prepare them for suitors.
Fortunately, Ralph Northam, in his final budget recommendation as governor, included $150 million for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. As natives and residents of southern Virginia, where land is plentiful but opportunity is in short supply, we cannot imagine a better investment for our overall economy.
We need this just to compete. In May, Georgia and a development authority in Savannah bought a mega-site for $62 million. North Carolina recently used $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds for site development. If our southern neighbors can step up to the plate, surely our state, the best to do business, can too.
With more sites, and the highways and rail lines to reach them, Virginia can take full advantage of the significant enhancements it made in port infrastructure and harbor channel deepening. The Port of Virginia is outperforming its competitors, attracting the attention of companies wanting to improve their supply chains. Offshore wind interests, like Dominion Energy, Orsted and Siemens Gamesa, are signing leases on vacant property at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal. More supply chain firms are coming for that nascent industry that boasts well-paying trade jobs, to service not just the largest wind farm on the east coast (Dominion Energy’s site located 27 miles off Virginia Beach) but others on the East Coast that likewise await only a federal green light.
Other nations are looking to America to manufacture goods, especially ones the pandemic has highlighted, like pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment, and medical devices and supplies. The Shenandoah Valley, Southside and Roanoke/New River/Lynchburg, among other regions, are eager for new industry and export markets. They hope legislators statewide will fund our International Trade Plan, the brainchild of a 2019 bipartisan commission.
In his budget, Northam included $4.6 million in the first year of the biennium and $8.1 million in the second to fully fund the ITP. We encourage the incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin (whose business bona fides are well-established) and the General Assembly to unite around our natural and human-made advantages, and to provide the dollars necessary to make the promises of the ITP a reality. With the country’s 12th largest population and 13th biggest gross state product, Virginia should not be 41st and 44th in the nation in exports per capita and exports as a share of GSP, respectively; not to mention the import and value-add opportunities that the ITP encourages and available sites afford.
Let’s make the commonwealth the gold standard in trade-oriented commerce. Along with the Virginia Maritime Association and the Advisory Committee on International Trade, we urge all Virginians — from Crystal City to Chesapeake, from Chesterfield to the Cumberland Gap — to join us.
Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, represents the 15th District in the Virginia Senate. Contact him at: fmruff@verizon.net
Mike Ligon is the retired vice president of Universal Corporation and a member of the Virginia Advisory Committee on International Trade. Contact him at: ligonm01@verizon.net