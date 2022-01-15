Frank Ruff and Mike Ligon column: Let's make the commonwealth the gold standard in trade-based commerce

Other nations are looking to America to manufacture goods, especially ones the pandemic has highlighted, like pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment, and medical devices and supplies. The Shenandoah Valley, Southside and Roanoke/New River/Lynchburg, among other regions, are eager for new industry and export markets. They hope legislators statewide will fund our International Trade Plan, the brainchild of a 2019 bipartisan commission.

In his budget, Northam included $4.6 million in the first year of the biennium and $8.1 million in the second to fully fund the ITP. We encourage the incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin (whose business bona fides are well-established) and the General Assembly to unite around our natural and human-made advantages, and to provide the dollars necessary to make the promises of the ITP a reality. With the country’s 12th largest population and 13th biggest gross state product, Virginia should not be 41st and 44th in the nation in exports per capita and exports as a share of GSP, respectively; not to mention the import and value-add opportunities that the ITP encourages and available sites afford.

Let’s make the commonwealth the gold standard in trade-oriented commerce. Along with the Virginia Maritime Association and the Advisory Committee on International Trade, we urge all Virginians — from Crystal City to Chesapeake, from Chesterfield to the Cumberland Gap — to join us.